Introduction
YouTube is a popular platform for streaming videos, including music videos and songs. However, sometimes you may want to download video songs from YouTube to your computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading video songs from YouTube with ease.
The Simple Steps to Download YouTube Video Songs to Computer
How to download video songs from YouTube to computer?
To download video songs from YouTube to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. Step 1: Launch a web browser on your computer and visit YouTube’s website at www.youtube.com.
2. Step 2: Search for the video song you want to download using the search bar located at the top of the page.
3. Step 3: Once you have found the desired video song, click on it to open the video.
4. Step 4: Copy the URL of the video from the address bar at the top of your browser window.
5. Step 5: Open a new tab in your browser and visit a YouTube video downloader website. There are many reliable options available, such as Y2mate, Savefrom.net, or Keepvid.
6. Step 6: Paste the copied URL into the downloader website’s input box and click on the “Download” button.
7. Step 7: The downloader will present you with various download options. Choose the desired video quality and format (e.g., MP4, WebM, etc.).
8. Step 8: Once you have selected the options, click on the “Download” button next to your chosen format.
9. Step 9: The video song will start downloading to your computer. The download progress will be displayed on the screen.
10. Step 10: Once the download is complete, you can find the video song file in the designated download folder on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download video songs from YouTube for free?
Yes, there are various free YouTube video downloader websites and software available.
2. Is it legal to download video songs from YouTube?
Downloading video songs from YouTube for personal use is generally considered acceptable, but distributing or using them for commercial purposes may infringe copyright laws.
3. Can I download video songs in different formats?
Yes, most YouTube video downloaders offer multiple format options, such as MP4, WebM, and more.
4. Can I download video songs in high quality?
Yes, many YouTube video downloaders allow you to select the video quality, including HD and 4K, if available.
5. Are YouTube video downloaders safe to use?
Reliable YouTube video downloaders are generally safe to use; however, it’s important to ensure that you download from trusted sources to avoid malware or adware.
6. Can I download YouTube video songs using a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can use YouTube video downloader apps or websites on your mobile device to download video songs.
7. Do I need to install additional software to download video songs from YouTube?
Many online YouTube video downloaders do not require the installation of any software. However, some may offer software for better user experience.
8. Can I download entire YouTube playlists with video songs?
Yes, some YouTube video downloaders allow you to download entire playlists with just a single link.
9. Can I convert YouTube video songs to MP3 format?
Yes, there are specific YouTube to MP3 converters that can extract the audio from video songs and save them as MP3 files.
10. Are there any restrictions on downloading video songs from YouTube?
YouTube’s terms of service prohibit the downloading of videos unless the download option is made available by the video owner.
11. Can I download deleted videos from YouTube?
Once a video is deleted from YouTube, it cannot be downloaded unless it has been backed up or archived elsewhere.
12. Can I download video songs from YouTube using a browser extension?
Yes, there are various browser extensions available, such as “Download YouTube Videos as MP4” for Chrome, that enable video downloading directly from YouTube.
Conclusion
Downloading video songs from YouTube to your computer is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above and using trusted YouTube video downloaders, you can create a collection of your favorite video songs for offline enjoyment. Remember to respect copyright laws and only download videos for personal use or with the necessary permissions.