How to download video on iPhone from computer?

Title: A Step-by-Step Guide: How to Download Videos on iPhone from Your Computer
Introduction:
Downloading videos on your iPhone from your computer can be a convenient means of accessing your favorite content on the go. In this article, we will walk you through the process of downloading videos to your iPhone, ensuring you never miss out on your preferred entertainment. So, let’s get started!
**How to Download Videos on iPhone from Computer?**
Downloading videos on your iPhone from your computer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to successfully transfer videos to your device:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
Step 2: Open iTunes on your computer and ensure that you have the latest version installed.
Step 3: Click on the device icon that appears in iTunes.
Step 4: Select “File Sharing.”
Step 5: Locate the video files you want to transfer to your iPhone and drag them into the “File Sharing” section.
Step 6: Wait for the videos to finish syncing with your iPhone. Once completed, you can safely disconnect your iPhone from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I download videos directly on my iPhone without using a computer?
A1: Yes, you can download videos directly on your iPhone using various apps available on the App Store.
Q2: Which video formats are compatible with iPhones?
A2: iPhones support a wide range of video formats, including MP4, MOV, M4V, AVI, and more.
Q3: Are there any limitations on the video file size that can be transferred to an iPhone?
A3: While there is no official limit, large video files may take longer to transfer and occupy more storage space on your device.
Q4: Is it possible to download videos on an iPhone using a non-iOS computer?
A4: Yes, it is possible. You can use various alternative methods, such as iCloud Drive, to transfer videos from a non-iOS computer to your iPhone.
Q5: How can I play the downloaded videos on my iPhone?
A5: Once the videos are successfully transferred to your iPhone, you can find and play them in the default Videos app.
Q6: Can I use cloud storage services to download videos on my iPhone?
A6: Yes, cloud storage apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive allow you to download videos and access them on your iPhone.
Q7: Are there any third-party apps that simplify the video download process?
A7: Yes, there are several third-party apps, such as Documents by Readdle and VLC, that can assist in downloading videos on your iPhone.
Q8: Can I download videos directly from websites onto my iPhone?
A8: Yes, some websites offer download options for their videos. Alternatively, you can use video downloaders to save videos directly to your iPhone.
Q9: How do I delete downloaded videos from my iPhone?
A9: To delete videos from your iPhone, simply go to the Videos app, locate the video you want to remove, swipe left, and select “Delete.”
Q10: Is it legal to download videos from the internet?
A10: It depends on the copyright restrictions of the video content. Always ensure that you have the necessary rights or permissions before downloading videos.
Q11: Can I download videos from streaming platforms like Netflix or YouTube?
A11: Official streaming platforms usually do not provide direct downloading options due to copyright limitations. However, some third-party apps can help with this.
Q12: Can I use AirDrop to transfer videos from my computer to iPhone?
A12: Yes, AirDrop is another convenient method for transferring videos from a Mac computer to an iPhone wirelessly.
Conclusion:
Downloading videos on your iPhone from your computer is a simple process that allows you to enjoy your favorite content anytime, anywhere. Whether you choose to transfer videos via iTunes, use cloud storage, or explore third-party apps, the method that suits your needs is just a few steps away. Embrace the freedom of having videos readily available on your iPhone, elevating your entertainment experience to new heights.