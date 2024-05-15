How to download video on amazaon video on computer?

Amazon Video is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for your entertainment. While the platform primarily focuses on online streaming, there may be times when you want to download videos from Amazon Video onto your computer for offline viewing. If you’re wondering how to download videos from Amazon Video, read on as we discuss the steps involved in doing so.
How to download video on Amazon Video on a computer?
To download videos from Amazon Video on your computer, follow these steps:
1. **Open the Amazon Video website**: Launch your web browser and visit the Amazon Video website.
2. **Sign in to your Amazon account**: Log in to your Amazon account by entering your credentials.
3. **Browse the available content**: Once you’re signed in, browse the website and find the video you want to download.
4. **Check for download availability**: Not all videos on Amazon Video are available for download. Look for the download icon or a “Download” button to verify if the video can be downloaded.
5. **Click on the download icon or button**: If the video is available for download, click on the download icon or button associated with it.
6. **Select the desired video quality**: After clicking the download option, choose the video quality you prefer. Higher quality videos usually occupy more storage space on your computer.
7. **Wait for the download to complete**: Once you’ve selected the video quality, wait for the download process to finish. The time taken depends on your internet speed and the size of the video.
8. **Access your downloaded video**: Once the download is complete, you can find your video in the designated download folder on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions about downloading videos on Amazon Video:
1. Can I download any video from Amazon Video?
No, not all videos on Amazon Video are available for download. The availability of the download option depends on the content’s licensing agreement.
2. How do I know if a video can be downloaded?
Look for a download icon or a “Download” button associated with the video. If you don’t see any such options, it means the video is not available for download.
3. Can I download multiple videos at once?
Yes, you can download multiple videos from Amazon Video onto your computer. Simply repeat the download process for each video you want to download.
4. Can I choose the download location on my computer?
No, Amazon Video downloads are stored in a default location on your computer. You can access the downloaded videos by navigating to your designated download folder.
5. Can I download videos on any web browser?
Yes, you can download videos from Amazon Video using any web browser supported by the platform. Popular browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari work well for this purpose.
6. Are there any limitations on downloading videos from Amazon Video?
Yes, there may be limitations on the number of devices you can download videos to and the duration of the download availability.
7. Can I download videos on my mobile devices?
While this article focuses on downloading videos on a computer, you can also download videos from Amazon Video on supported mobile devices using their respective applications.
8. Can I share the downloaded videos with others?
No, the downloaded videos from Amazon Video are protected by digital rights management (DRM) and cannot be shared with others.
9. Can I download rented movies from Amazon Video?
Yes, you can download rented movies from Amazon Video as long as they are within the allowed rental duration.
10. How long can I keep the downloaded videos on my computer?
The availability of downloaded videos may vary. Some videos have an expiration date, and others may remain accessible until you delete them manually.
11. Can I download videos for offline viewing on Amazon Prime?
Yes, Amazon Prime members can download select videos for offline viewing. The process is similar to downloading videos on Amazon Video mentioned above.
12. Can I download videos in different languages on Amazon Video?
Yes, you can download videos in different languages on Amazon Video, provided the specific language is available for that particular content.