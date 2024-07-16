How to download video from youtube computer?

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for streaming and sharing videos. However, sometimes you may want to download videos from YouTube to your computer for offline viewing, editing, or other purposes. While YouTube does not provide an official download option, there are various methods you can use to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading videos from YouTube on your computer.
Method 1: Using Online Video Downloaders
There are several online tools available that allow you to download videos from YouTube. Here’s how you can use them:
1. Visit a YouTube video downloader website
There are numerous websites that provide video downloading services. Some popular options include SaveFrom, Y2Mate, and ClipConverter. Open your preferred YouTube downloader in a new tab.
2. Copy the YouTube video URL
Next, go to YouTube and find the video you want to download. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar at the top of your browser.
3. Paste the URL
Go back to the YouTube downloader website and paste the copied URL into the provided box. Click on the “Download” or “Convert” button.
4. Choose the video quality and format
After clicking the download button, you will be presented with various options for video quality and format. Select your preferred options.
5. Download the video
Finally, click on the “Download” button next to your chosen format and quality. The video will begin to download to your computer.
Method 2: using Browser Extensions
If you often download videos from YouTube, using browser extensions can make the process more convenient. Here’s how you can set it up:
1. Install a YouTube video downloader extension
There are browser extensions available for popular web browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Some commonly used extensions include Video DownloadHelper, YouTube Video Downloader, and Easy YouTube Video Downloader. Go to the extension store for your browser and search for a suitable downloader.
2. Add the extension to your browser
Click on the “Add to Chrome” or “Add to Firefox” button to install the extension. Follow the prompts to complete the installation process.
3. Find the video on YouTube
After installing the extension, go to YouTube and locate the video you want to download.
4. Download the video
Once you have found the video, you will notice a download button or icon added by the extension below the video player. Click on it, select your preferred video quality and format, and click “Download.”
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download videos from YouTube legally?
No, downloading videos from YouTube violates its terms of service, unless the video owner has explicitly granted permission for downloading.
2. Are online video downloaders safe to use?
Most reputable online video downloaders are safe to use, but exercise caution and avoid downloading videos from suspicious or untrustworthy websites.
3. Can I download live stream videos from YouTube?
Yes, you can download live stream videos from YouTube using the methods mentioned above, as long as the stream has been concluded and the video is available for playback.
4. Is it legal to use browser extensions to download YouTube videos?
While downloading videos using browser extensions is a widely practiced method, it may still violate YouTube’s terms of service. Use extensions at your own risk.
5. Can I download videos in high definition (HD) resolution?
Yes, most online video downloaders and browser extensions offer options to download videos in HD resolution if the source video is available in that quality.
6. Can I download multiple videos simultaneously using these methods?
Most online video downloaders and browser extensions allow you to queue multiple download tasks and download them simultaneously or sequentially.
7. Do I need to provide my YouTube account credentials to download videos?
No, you do not need to provide your YouTube account credentials to download videos using the methods mentioned in this article.
8. Can I download videos from YouTube on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can use the same methods described in this article on a Mac computer.
9. Are there any alternatives to YouTube for downloading videos?
Yes, there are alternative video-sharing platforms such as Vimeo and Dailymotion that offer video download options.
10. Can I download videos from YouTube on my smartphone?
Yes, there are numerous apps available for Android and iOS devices that allow you to download videos from YouTube directly to your mobile device.
11. Can I download a YouTube video and use it in my own YouTube video?
Using copyrighted material in your own YouTube videos without proper authorization may result in copyright infringement. Ensure you have the necessary rights to use the downloaded video in your content.
12. Can I download music videos from YouTube?
Yes, you can download music videos from YouTube using the methods mentioned in this article.
Now that you know how to download videos from YouTube on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite content offline anytime!