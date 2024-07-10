**How to download video from iTunes to computer?**
iTunes is a popular platform associated with Apple devices that allows users to download and store a wide variety of media, including videos. However, downloading videos from iTunes to your computer might seem a bit perplexing at first. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to effortlessly download videos from iTunes to your computer. So, let’s get started!
**Step 1: Open iTunes**
Launch the iTunes application on your computer. Ensure that you have the latest version of iTunes installed for a smooth experience.
**Step 2: Sign in**
Sign in to your iTunes account using your Apple ID and password. If you don’t have an Apple ID, create one by clicking on the “Create New Apple ID” option.
**Step 3: Browse for the video**
Once you’re signed in, navigate to the iTunes Store by clicking on the “Store” tab located at the top of the iTunes window.
**Step 4: Find the desired video**
Now, search for the video you wish to download onto your computer. You can explore iTunes’ vast collection by using the search bar, browsing through categories, or checking out the featured content.
**Step 5: Purchase or rent the video**
Before downloading a video, you may need to purchase or rent it. Click on the video you want, and if it’s a paid video, select the relevant option. Provide the necessary payment information when prompted, and follow the instructions to complete the transaction. In case you’re renting a video, keep in mind that it will typically have an expiration date.
**Step 6: Download the video**
Once you have purchased or rented the video, a download option will appear. Click on the “Download” button associated with the chosen video, and it will begin downloading to your computer. The download progress can be seen in the “Downloads” tab, accessible through the bottom right corner of the iTunes window.
**Step 7: Locate the downloaded video**
After the download is complete, you need to locate the video file on your computer. By default, iTunes stores downloaded videos in a designated folder. To access it, go to the “iTunes Media” folder, then look for the “Movies” or “TV Shows” folder. The downloaded video file should be there.
With these simple steps, you can now download videos from iTunes onto your computer and enjoy them anytime, even without an internet connection.
FAQs
1. Can I download videos from iTunes if I don’t own an Apple device?
Yes, iTunes is available for both Windows and Mac computers. You can download and use iTunes on your computer, regardless of the device you own.
2. Will downloading a video from iTunes cost me extra, even if I’ve purchased it before?
No, once you have purchased a video from iTunes, you can download it onto your computer without any additional charges.
3. Can I download rented videos from iTunes multiple times?
Generally, you can download rented videos only once from iTunes. However, you can keep the video for the rental duration and watch it multiple times during that period.
4. Can I transfer the downloaded video to a different device?
Yes, you can transfer the downloaded video to other devices, such as your iPhone, iPad, or iPod, by using iTunes or other file transfer methods.
5. Why can’t I find the download button for the video I want?
Some videos on iTunes may not be available for download, depending on the restrictions set by the content provider. In such cases, you can still stream the video within the iTunes application.
6. Can I download videos in formats other than the default iTunes format?
No, iTunes uses its own format for videos. However, you can convert the downloaded video to a different format using third-party software if needed.
7. Can I download videos from iTunes directly to an external storage device?
No, iTunes downloads videos to the local storage on your computer. After downloading, you can manually transfer the video files to an external storage device.
8. Can I download multiple videos simultaneously from iTunes?
Yes, you can download multiple videos simultaneously from iTunes. However, downloading multiple videos may consume more internet bandwidth and might take longer to complete.
9. Do downloaded videos from iTunes expire?
Downloaded videos that are purchased from iTunes do not have an expiration date. However, rented videos will typically expire after a certain period.
10. Can I download videos from iTunes on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download videos from iTunes on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod by using the iTunes Store app.
11. Can I redownload videos from iTunes if I accidentally delete them?
Yes, iTunes allows you to redownload previously purchased or rented videos in case you accidentally delete or lose them.
12. Are subtitles available for downloaded videos from iTunes?
Whether subtitles are available or not depends on the video itself. Some videos on iTunes come with subtitles, while others may not. Be sure to check the video details before downloading if subtitles are crucial to you.