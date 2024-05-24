Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. While you can easily view these videos within the Instagram app, downloading them to your computer can be a bit more challenging. Luckily, there are a few simple methods you can use to download videos from Instagram onto your computer, and I will guide you through the process step by step.
How to download video from Instagram on computer?
To download a video from Instagram to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. Open Instagram on your computer and find the video you want to download.
2. Once you have found the video, click on the three-dot menu icon located on the top-right corner of the post.
3. From the dropdown menu, select “Copy Link” to copy the video’s URL.
4. Open a new tab in your web browser and visit an Instagram video downloading website (such as downdroid.com or downloadinstagramvideos.net).
5. Paste the copied URL into the provided input box on the website.
6. Click on the “Download” or “Go” button, depending on the downloading website you chose.
7. On the next page, you will see different download options. Choose the quality and format you prefer.
By following these simple steps, you can easily download videos from Instagram to your computer. However, please note that you should only download videos that you have the right to access and share.
Can I download videos from Instagram using third-party software?
Yes, there are various third-party software programs available, such as InstaLoadGram, 4K Stogram, or SaveFrom.net. These tools allow you to download videos from Instagram, but be cautious while using any software and ensure it is reliable and secure.
Is it legal to download Instagram videos?
Downloading Instagram videos for personal use is generally accepted, but it is essential to respect copyright laws. Do not download videos that are copyright protected or intend to distribute them without proper authorization.
What formats are supported when downloading Instagram videos?
Most Instagram video downloaders offer a range of formats, including MP4, MKV, FLV, and WEBM. You can choose the format that suits your needs and the compatibility of the player you intend to use to play the downloaded videos.
Can I download videos from private Instagram accounts?
No, you cannot download videos from private Instagram accounts unless you are granted access by the account owner. Instagram respects user privacy and restricts downloading content from private accounts.
Is it possible to download Instagram videos on mobile devices?
While this article focuses on downloading videos on computers, the process on mobile devices, such as smartphones or tablets, is slightly different. However, you can use mobile apps such as “InstaSave” or “Video Downloader for Instagram” to download Instagram videos on mobile devices.
Can I download multiple Instagram videos at the same time?
Some video downloading websites or software tools offer the option to download multiple videos simultaneously. However, the availability of this feature varies depending on the service you are using. Check the tool or website’s features to determine if batch downloading is possible.
Is there a limit to the number of Instagram videos I can download?
In most cases, there are no specific limits on the number of Instagram videos you can download. However, be aware that some websites or software may have restrictions or charge fees for excessive usage.
How can I save Instagram videos without using any third-party tools?
If you prefer not to use third-party tools, you can record the Instagram video using screen recording software or applications available for computers. However, this process may result in lower video quality compared to direct downloading.
Can I download videos from Instagram if I don’t have an Instagram account?
No, you cannot download Instagram videos if you do not have an Instagram account. You need to have an active account to access the videos and copy their URLs for downloading.
Which is the best Instagram video downloading website or tool?
There are numerous websites and tools available, and the choice depends on personal preference. Some popular options include downdroid.com, downloadinstagramvideos.net, InstaLoadGram, 4K Stogram, and SaveFrom.net.
Are there any browser extensions available to download Instagram videos?
Yes, there are several browser extensions like “Video Downloader for Chrome” or “Video Downloader Professional” that allow you to download videos from Instagram and other websites. These extensions add a download button below the video you want to save.
Is it possible to download live videos from Instagram?
Downloading live videos from Instagram is not directly supported by the platform. Live videos are typically temporary and cannot be saved. However, you can use screen recording software during a live session to capture the video.