Facebook is a popular platform for sharing videos, and sometimes we come across videos that we would like to save and watch later. If you’re wondering how to download a video from Facebook to your computer online, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you with this process.
How to download video from Facebook to computer online?
To download a video from Facebook to your computer online, follow these simple steps:
1. Copy the video URL: Locate the video you want to download on Facebook and right-click on it. Then, select “Show video URL” or “Copy video URL.” This will copy the video’s URL to your clipboard.
2. Visit a video download website: Open a web browser and search for a reliable video download website. Some popular options include SaveFrom.net, FBdown.net, or Getfvid.com.
3. Paste the video URL: Once on the video download website, find the input box where you can paste the copied URL. Right-click in the input box and select “Paste” or press Ctrl+V to paste the URL.
4. Download the video: After pasting the video URL, click on the “Download” or “Go” button on the download website. This will start the video processing and generate download links.
5. Choose video quality: Depending on the website you use, you may be presented with different video quality options. Select the quality that suits your preferences or requirements.
6. Save the video: Once you have chosen the desired video quality, right-click on the “Download” button next to it. Then, select “Save link as” or “Save target as” to save the video to your computer.
7. Select a location: Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video file. It’s recommended to select a folder that is easy to find later, like the “Downloads” folder.
8. Start the download: After selecting the location, click on the “Save” or “Download” button. The video will start downloading to the specified location on your computer.
9. Wait for the download to complete: The download duration will depend on the size of the video and the speed of your internet connection. Once the download is finished, you can access the video on your computer.
10. Enjoy the downloaded video: Now that the video is downloaded to your computer, you can watch it at your convenience using a media player.
11. Delete the downloaded video: After you have watched the video or if you no longer need it, it’s a good practice to delete it from your computer to free up storage space. Locate the downloaded video file and delete it just like you would any other file.
12. Respect copyrights: Remember to respect copyright laws when downloading videos from Facebook. Ensure that you have the necessary rights or permissions before downloading and distributing any copyrighted content.
FAQs:
1. Can I download any video from Facebook using this method?
No, you can only download videos that are public or shared with you.
2. Do I need any special software to download Facebook videos?
No, you can download Facebook videos using online video download websites without the need for any additional software.
3. Is it legal to download videos from Facebook?
Downloading videos from Facebook for personal use is generally allowed. However, distributing copyrighted content without permission is illegal.
4. Can I download Facebook videos on a mobile device?
Yes, there are also apps available that allow you to download Facebook videos directly to your mobile device.
5. Do I need a Facebook account to download videos?
No, you don’t need a Facebook account to download videos that are publicly available on Facebook.
6. Can I download Facebook Live videos?
Some video download websites may support downloading Facebook Live videos, but not all of them do. It depends on the website you use.
7. How long does it take to download a Facebook video?
The download duration can vary based on factors like the video size and your internet connection speed.
8. Can I download multiple videos at once?
Most video download websites allow you to download one video at a time. However, you can repeat the process for multiple videos.
9. Can I download videos from Facebook groups or pages?
Yes, as long as the videos are public or shared with you, you can download them using the same method described in this article.
10. Are there any limitations on video quality when downloading from Facebook?
The video quality you can download depends on the quality available for that specific video on Facebook.
11. What if the video download websites don’t work?
If one website doesn’t work, try another. There are several video download websites available, and each may work differently.
12. Are there any risks associated with downloading videos from Facebook?
When using reputable video download websites, the risks are minimal. However, be cautious and avoid downloading videos from suspicious sources to protect your computer from malware or viruses.
By following these simple steps, you can easily download videos from Facebook to your computer online and enjoy them whenever you want, even without an internet connection. Just remember to respect copyright laws and obtain permission when necessary.