How to download video from facebook to computer 2020?

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms, where users constantly share videos of various content types. Sometimes, you might come across a video that you would like to save and watch offline on your computer. However, Facebook doesn’t provide a direct download option. So, how can you download videos from Facebook to your computer in 2020? Let’s find out.
How to Download Video from Facebook to Computer
To download videos from Facebook to your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. Copy the Facebook video URL: Go to the Facebook video you want to download, and right-click on the video. Then choose the “Copy video URL” option from the context menu.
2. Visit a Facebook video downloader website: Open a new tab in your web browser and search for a reliable Facebook video downloader website.
3. Paste the video URL on the downloader website: Once you find a suitable website, open it and paste the copied Facebook video URL into the provided textbox.
4. Click the download button: After pasting the URL, click the download button next to it.
5. Select the video quality: On some video downloader websites, you may be able to choose the desired video quality before downloading. Select the quality that suits your preference.
6. Save the video: Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video, and click the “Save” or “Download” button.
7. Wait for the download to finish: Depending on the video size and your internet connection speed, the download might take some time. Once the download is complete, you now have the Facebook video saved on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download any video from Facebook to my computer?
No, you can only download videos posted by public accounts or ones that have their privacy settings set to allow video downloads.
2. Are there any legal restrictions for downloading Facebook videos?
It is recommended to respect the copyright of videos and download them only for personal use, rather than distributing them without permission from the content creator.
3. Can I directly download videos from the Facebook mobile app?
Unfortunately, the Facebook mobile app doesn’t provide an option to download videos. You need to use a web browser on your computer or a video downloader mobile app to save Facebook videos on your phone.
4. Are there any limitations on video quality while downloading from Facebook?
The video quality available for download depends on the quality at which the video was uploaded. You can typically find options for SD (Standard Definition) or HD (High Definition) video quality.
5. Do I need to install any additional software to download Facebook videos?
In most cases, a video downloader website will suffice for downloading Facebook videos. However, if you prefer a dedicated software, there are various options available online that you can install on your computer.
6. Can I download Facebook Live videos?
Downloading Facebook Live videos can be a bit tricky. You may need to use specific software or online services dedicated to downloading live streams.
7. Does Facebook notify the video owner if I download their video?
No, Facebook doesn’t provide any notification to the video owner when someone downloads their video.
8. How can I play the downloaded Facebook videos?
You can use any video player software available on your computer to play the downloaded Facebook videos, such as VLC media player or Windows Media Player.
9. Can I upload the downloaded videos to other platforms?
Uploading downloaded Facebook videos to other platforms may violate copyright laws. It’s best to only use the downloaded videos for personal purposes.
10. Is it possible to trim or edit downloaded Facebook videos?
Yes, you can use video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro or iMovie to trim or edit downloaded Facebook videos according to your preferences.
11. Can I download videos from private Facebook groups?
No, you cannot download videos from private Facebook groups unless you are a member of the group and the privacy settings allow video downloads.
12. How can I ensure the safety of my computer while downloading Facebook videos?
To ensure the safety of your computer, make sure to download videos from reputable and trustworthy video downloader websites. Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources.