How to download video from facebook to computer 2020?

Facebook is a popular social media platform where users share various types of content, including videos. While Facebook offers a native option to save videos within its platform, downloading videos to your computer can be a bit more complicated. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Facebook videos directly to your computer in 2020.
The Solution: Using a Third-Party Website
The easiest and most effective method to download videos from Facebook to your computer is by using a third-party website. There are several websites available that provide this service, such as Getfvid, FBDOWN, and FBDownloader. Follow these step-by-step instructions to download videos:
1. Locate the Facebook video you want to download. Navigate to the Facebook video you wish to save on your computer.
2. Copy the URL of the video. Right-click on the video and select the “Copy video URL” option.
3. Visit a video downloading website. Open a web browser and go to a trusted video downloading website such as Getfvid (www.getfvid.com).
4. Paste the video URL. On the video downloading website, paste the copied video URL into the provided text box.
5. Select the video quality and format. Choose the desired video quality and format from the available options. Common options include SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) in MP4 format.
6. Click on the “Download” button. After selecting the preferred quality and format, click the “Download” button to initiate the download.
7. Save the video to your computer. Choose a location on your computer where you want to save the video, and click “Save” or “Download” to start the download process.
Now you should have successfully downloaded the Facebook video to your computer. Enjoy watching it whenever you want, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download any video from Facebook to my computer?
Yes, you can download any publicly accessible Facebook video to your computer using a third-party downloading website.
2. Do I need to install any software or extensions to download Facebook videos?
No, there is no need to install additional software or extensions. The third-party downloading websites mentioned above allow users to download videos directly without any installations.
3. Can I download Facebook videos from private accounts?
No, you cannot download videos from private Facebook accounts. Only publicly accessible videos can be downloaded using the method mentioned above.
4. Does downloading Facebook videos violate any copyright laws?
Downloading Facebook videos for personal use generally falls under fair use. However, it is important to respect the copyright of the video’s owner and not redistribute or use their content without permission.
5. Can I download Facebook Live videos using this method?
No, you cannot download Facebook Live videos using the above method. Facebook Live videos are streamed in real-time and do not have a direct download option.
6. Can I download videos from Facebook using mobile devices?
Yes, the above method can also be applied to download Facebook videos using mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets.
7. Are there any alternative methods to download Facebook videos?
Yes, there are alternative methods such as using browser extensions or downloading Facebook videos through third-party software. However, the method described in this article is simple, quick, and does not require any additional installations.
8. Can I download Facebook videos in high quality?
Yes, the third-party downloading websites usually offer high-quality download options, including HD (High Definition) formats.
9. Can I use the downloaded Facebook videos for commercial purposes?
No, downloading Facebook videos for commercial purposes without proper permission from the video’s owner is a violation of copyright laws.
10. Do these third-party websites store any of my personal information?
These websites generally do not require personal information such as your name or email address to download Facebook videos. However, it is always recommended to review their privacy policies and use trusted websites.
11. Can I download Facebook videos in formats other than MP4?
Yes, some video downloading websites might offer additional format options, such as AVI, WMV, or MOV. However, MP4 is the most common and widely supported format.
12. Can I download Facebook videos without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is necessary to download Facebook videos using the third-party websites. However, once downloaded, you can watch the videos offline on your computer.