TikTok has become an incredibly popular social media platform, allowing users to create and share short videos with their followers. While browsing through the countless entertaining videos on TikTok, you might come across some that you would like to save and watch later on your computer. But how can you download these TikTok videos? In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading TikTok videos on your computer, step by step.
How to download TikTok videos in computer?
Here’s a simple method to download TikTok videos on your computer:
**1. Open TikTok:** Launch the TikTok app or visit the TikTok website on your computer’s web browser.
**2. Find the video:** Browse through the TikTok videos until you find the one you want to download. Click on the video to open it.
**3. Copy the video’s URL:** Once the video is open, you will notice a “Share” button on the right side of the screen. Click on it to expand the sharing options and then select the “Copy Link” button to copy the video’s URL.
**4. Visit the TikTok video download site:** Open a new tab in your web browser and search for a TikTok video download site, such as “tiktokvideodownloader.com”.
**5. Paste the URL:** On the video download site, you will find a text box. Click inside it and then paste the copied TikTok video URL by pressing “Ctrl+V” on your keyboard.
**6. Download the video:** After pasting the URL, click on the “Download” button. The video will start loading, and once it is ready, you will be given options to choose the video’s quality. Select the desired quality, right-click on the “Download” button, and then click “Save link as” to save the video to your computer.
**7. Choose the save location:** A window will appear, allowing you to choose where to save the video on your computer. Browse for the desired location and click “Save.”
And that’s it! You have successfully downloaded a TikTok video onto your computer. Now you can enjoy it anytime, even without an internet connection.
FAQs about downloading TikTok videos on a computer:
Q1. Can I download TikTok videos on a Mac?
Yes, you can download TikTok videos on a Mac by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
Q2. Are there any alternative websites to download TikTok videos?
Yes, there are various websites available that allow you to download TikTok videos. Some popular alternatives include “MusicallyDown,” “SaveTik,” and “SSSTikTok.”
Q3. Can I download TikTok videos without using a website?
Yes, some browser extensions, such as “TikTok Video Downloader,” allow you to download TikTok videos directly without using a separate website.
Q4. Is it legal to download TikTok videos?
Downloading publicly shared TikTok videos for personal use is generally considered legal, but it’s important to respect the copyright of the videos you download.
Q5. Can I download TikTok videos from anyone’s profile?
No, you can only download TikTok videos that are publicly shared. Private videos cannot be downloaded.
Q6. Can I download TikTok videos in HD quality?
Yes, some video download websites offer options to download TikTok videos in high-definition (HD) quality.
Q7. Can I download TikTok videos on my mobile phone?
Yes, there are various TikTok video downloader apps available on both iOS and Android platforms.
Q8. How can I download multiple TikTok videos at once?
To download multiple TikTok videos at once, you may need to use a third-party software or script specifically designed for batch downloading.
Q9. Are there any limitations on the number of TikTok videos I can download?
Most video download websites or apps do not impose limitations on the number of TikTok videos you can download.
Q10. Can I edit downloaded TikTok videos?
Yes, once you have downloaded a TikTok video, you can edit it using various video editing software.
Q11. How long does it take to download a TikTok video?
The download speed depends on your internet connection. Generally, it takes a few moments to download a TikTok video.
Q12. Do I need to install any additional software to download TikTok videos?
No, you do not need to install any additional software to download TikTok videos. The process can be completed using a web browser and a suitable video download website.