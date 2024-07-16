How to download things on netflix on a computer?

Netflix has become a popular streaming platform with a vast library of movies and TV shows. While streaming is undoubtedly convenient, there might be times when you wish to watch your favorite content offline, such as during long flights or when internet access is limited. Thankfully, Netflix now allows users to download movies and shows on their computers for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the simple steps of downloading content from Netflix onto your computer.
Requirements for Downloading Netflix Content on a Computer
Before we delve into the downloading process, it’s important to ensure your computer meets the necessary requirements. To download Netflix content on your computer, make sure you have:
– An active Netflix subscription: You will need a valid Netflix account to access the download feature.
– The latest version of the Netflix app: Ensure that you have the most recent version of the Netflix app installed on your computer. If not, simply update the app through the respective app store.
– Sufficient storage space: Since downloaded content is temporarily stored on your computer, ensure that you have enough free space to store your desired movies or TV shows.
Steps to Download Content on Netflix for Offline Viewing
Now that you have met the requirements, follow the steps below to download your favorite shows and movies from Netflix:
**1. Launch the Netflix app on your computer.**
**2. Sign in with your Netflix account credentials, if not already signed in.**
**3. Browse the Netflix library to find the content you wish to download.**
**4. Once you have chosen the movie or show, click on it to open the detailed information page.**
**5. Look for the “Download” button or icon on the information page. Click on it.**
**6. Select the video quality you prefer for downloading. Netflix offers different quality options based on your internet connection and storage capacity.**
**7. Wait for the download to complete. The progress can be monitored in the downloads section, typically found in the “My Downloads” or “Downloads” tab of the Netflix app.**
**8. Once the download is complete, navigate to the “My Downloads” or “Downloads” section to access your downloaded content.**
**9. Click on the downloaded movie or show to start watching it offline.**
It’s as simple as that! Now you can enjoy your favorite Netflix content anytime and anywhere without worrying about an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download any movie or show on Netflix?
No, not all movies and TV shows are available for download due to licensing agreements. However, many popular titles are available for offline viewing.
2. Can I download content on any computer?
Downloading Netflix content for offline viewing is currently only available through the official Netflix app on Windows PCs and laptops running Windows 10.
3. How many titles can I download on my computer?
The number of titles you can download depends on the available storage space on your computer.
4. Can I watch the downloaded content after my Netflix subscription ends?
No, to watch downloaded content, you need an active Netflix subscription. Once your subscription ends, you will lose access to the downloaded content.
5. Can I download content while streaming?
Yes, Netflix allows you to download content while still streaming other shows or films.
6. How long can I keep the downloaded content?
The availability of downloaded content may vary, but most titles typically expire within 30 days. Once you start watching a downloaded title, you generally have 48 hours to finish it before it expires.
7. Can I transfer downloaded content to another device?
No, downloaded Netflix content can only be viewed within the Netflix app on the device on which it was downloaded.
8. Can I change the download quality after starting the download?
No, once the download has started, you cannot change the quality. You will have to cancel the download and start again with the desired quality.
9. Why is the download option not visible for some movies or shows?
The availability of the download option depends on the licensing agreements Netflix has with production companies. Not all titles are available for offline viewing.
10. How much space does a downloaded movie typically occupy?
The file sizes of downloaded movies vary based on the length of the film and the selected video quality. Generally, an hour of standard-quality content takes up approximately 500 MB, while high-quality content can take up around 1 GB per hour.
11. Can I download Netflix content on a Mac computer?
Currently, Netflix’s download feature is only supported on Windows devices and not available for Mac computers.
12. Can I watch the downloaded content on any media player?
No, downloaded Netflix content is encrypted and can only be viewed using the official Netflix app. It cannot be played on external media players.