How to download text messages from iPhone 7 to computer?

Whether you’re looking to save important conversations, archive sentimental messages, or simply free up space on your iPhone 7, downloading text messages to your computer is a quick and reliable solution. In this article, we will explore different methods to help you securely transfer your text messages from your iPhone 7 to your computer.
Method 1: Using a professional software application
The most efficient and convenient way to download text messages from your iPhone 7 to your computer is by using a specialized software like iMazing, which provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of functions. Follow these steps:
1. Download and install iMazing on your computer.
2. Connect your iPhone 7 to your computer using a Lightning cable.
3. Launch iMazing and wait for it to detect your iPhone. Then, select your device from the sidebar.
4. Click on “Messages” in the list of available options.
5. Select the text messages you want to download to your computer. You can either choose specific conversations or select all messages.
6. Click on “Export to PDF” or “Export to CSV” to save your text messages on your computer.
7. Choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to store the exported text messages.
8. Wait for the export process to complete, and you’re all done! You can now access and manage your text messages on your computer.
Method 2: Using iCloud backup
If you prefer a wireless method and already have an iCloud backup of your iPhone 7, you can use this backup to download your text messages to your computer. Please note that this method requires a stable internet connection. Here’s how:
1. Ensure that iCloud backup is enabled on your iPhone 7 by going to “Settings” > “Your Name” > “iCloud” > “iCloud Backup.”
2. Create a backup of your iPhone if you haven’t done so recently. Go to “Settings” > “Your Name” > “iCloud” > “iCloud Backup” and tap on “Back Up Now.” Wait for the backup process to complete.
3. Open a web browser on your computer and go to iCloud’s website (www.icloud.com).
4. Sign in with your Apple ID and password.
5. Select “Messages” among the available options.
6. Browse through your text messages on the iCloud website and find the conversations you want to download.
7. Copy and paste the text into a document on your computer, or use the browser’s print function to save the messages as a PDF.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download text messages from my iPhone 7 without using third-party software?
Yes, you can use iCloud backup to download your text messages to your computer, as explained in Method 2.
2. Is it possible to download specific conversations instead of all the text messages?
Absolutely! Both iMazing and iCloud backup methods allow you to select specific conversations to download.
3. Can I save my text messages in formats other than PDF and CSV?
With iMazing, you can save your text messages as PDF, CSV, or even print them directly. The iCloud backup method only allows you to copy and paste the text or save them as a PDF.
4. Will downloading text messages to my computer delete them from my iPhone 7?
No, both methods mentioned in this article do not delete the text messages from your iPhone 7. They only create a copy on your computer.
5. Can I use these methods to download media files attached to text messages?
Unfortunately, these methods only allow you to download the text content of your messages. However, you can separately save media files like photos and videos by manually transferring them from your iPhone to your computer.
6. Are downloaded messages searchable on my computer?
Yes, once you’ve downloaded the messages to your computer, you can search and browse through them using text editors or PDF readers.
7. Can I download messages from multiple iPhones to the same computer?
Yes, you can download text messages from multiple iPhones to the same computer using iMazing, as it supports multiple device connections.
8. Does iMazing work on Windows and Mac?
Yes, iMazing is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems.
9. How secure is the transfer of my text messages using iMazing?
iMazing uses secure protocols for data transfer, ensuring the privacy and security of your text messages.
10. Is it possible to download text messages if my iPhone 7 is broken or lost?
Unfortunately, both methods require a functioning iPhone 7 to establish a connection or retrieve an iCloud backup.
11. Can I download text messages using iTunes?
No, iTunes does not provide a direct method to download text messages from your iPhone to your computer.
12. Can I download text messages to my computer without an internet connection?
No, both iMazing and iCloud backup methods require an internet connection to establish the transfer or access iCloud’s website.