**How to download Terraria on the computer?**
Terraria is a popular sandbox adventure game that allows players to explore, build, and fight their way through a pixelated world. If you’re eager to dive into this exciting game on your computer, follow these simple steps to download and install Terraria.
1. **Check System Requirements:** Before downloading Terraria, ensure that your computer meets the minimum system requirements to run the game smoothly. These requirements include an operating system of Windows XP or later, 200 MB of free disk space, and 2GB RAM.
2. **Purchase Terraria:** Visit the official Terraria website or access a trusted online store like Steam to buy the game. Terraria is regularly available for purchase at an affordable price.
3. **Create an Account (for Steam):** If you choose to purchase Terraria on Steam, you will need to create a Steam account. Go to the Steam website, click on “Install Steam,” and follow the on-screen instructions to create your account.
4. **Download Steam:** Once you have a Steam account, download the Steam application by clicking on the “Install Steam” button on the website. Follow the installation prompts to complete the process.
5. **Launch Steam:** Open the Steam application and log in to your account using the credentials you created.
6. **Redeem Your Terraria Purchase (for Steam):** If you bought Terraria on Steam, click on “Games” in the top left corner of the Steam window, and select “Activate a Product on Steam.” Enter the product key provided to you upon purchase to redeem Terraria.
7. **Search for Terraria:** In the Steam application, type “Terraria” into the search bar located at the top right corner of the interface.
8. **Choose Terraria:** Select Terraria from the search results by clicking on it.
9. **Purchase or Install:** If you haven’t purchased Terraria already, click on the green “Add to Cart” or “Buy” button. If you have already purchased it, click on the green “Install” button instead.
10. **Wait for Download and Installation:** The download and installation process will begin automatically. Wait for it to complete. The duration will depend on your internet connection speed.
11. **Launch Terraria:** Once the download and installation process is finished, click on the green “Play” button in the Steam application to launch Terraria.
12. **Enjoy the Game:** Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed Terraria on your computer. Begin your adventure and let your creativity run wild!
Related or similar FAQs:
1. Can I download Terraria for free?
No, Terraria is not available for free. It is a paid game that can be purchased from the official Terraria website or online stores like Steam.
2. Is Terraria available for Mac computers?
Yes, Terraria is compatible with Mac computers. Ensure that your Mac meets the minimum system requirements and follow the same steps mentioned above to download and install it.
3. Can I transfer my Terraria progress between computers?
Yes, you can transfer your Terraria progress between computers. Your progress is saved within the game files, so you can copy those files from one computer to another.
4. Can I play Terraria offline?
Yes, Terraria can be played offline. Once installed, you can play the game without an internet connection.
5. How big is the Terraria download file?
The Terraria download file is approximately 200 MB in size. However, updates or additional content may increase the file size.
6. Can I play multiplayer in Terraria?
Yes, Terraria offers multiplayer capabilities. You can join or host multiplayer games to play with friends or other players online.
7. How do I update Terraria?
Terraria updates are automatically installed through the Steam application. Steam will notify you when an update is available, and you can choose to update the game at that time.
8. Can I mod Terraria?
Yes, Terraria supports mods. You can find various mods created by the community on the Terraria forums or other websites. Be sure to follow the mod installation instructions provided with each mod.
9. Can I play Terraria on Linux?
Yes, Terraria is available for Linux operating systems. Check the official Terraria website or online stores to download the Linux version.
10. What age rating does Terraria have?
Terraria is rated “Everyone 10+” by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), meaning it is suitable for ages 10 and up.
11. Is there a mobile version of Terraria?
Yes, Terraria is available for mobile devices running on iOS and Android platforms. You can download it from the respective app stores.
12. Can I use a game controller to play Terraria?
Yes, Terraria can be played with a game controller on the computer. Simply connect your controller to the computer and configure it in the game settings.