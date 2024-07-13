How to download temple run 2 game in computer?

Temple Run 2 is an incredibly popular endless running game that has captured the hearts of millions around the world. Initially developed for mobile devices, Temple Run 2 can now also be downloaded and enjoyed on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download Temple Run 2 game on your computer and enjoy the thrilling adventure right on the big screen.
Step 1: Choose an Android Emulator
The first thing you need to do is select an Android emulator software that allows you to run Android apps on your computer. There are several options available, such as Bluestacks, NoxPlayer, or Andy. These emulators create a virtual Android environment on your computer, enabling you to play Temple Run 2.
Step 2: Download and Install the Android Emulator
Once you’ve chosen an Android emulator, visit their official website and click on the download button. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. The emulator may take a few minutes to install, depending on your computer’s speed and internet connection.
Step 3: Launch the Android Emulator
After the installation is complete, launch the Android emulator by clicking on its icon on the desktop or in the Start menu. It may take a while for the emulator to load, so be patient.
Step 4: Sign in to Your Google Account
Once the emulator has launched, you’ll be prompted to sign in to your Google account. If you don’t have one, you can quickly create a new account for free. Signing in is necessary to access the Google Play Store and download Temple Run 2.
Step 5: Open Google Play Store
With your Google account signed in, locate and open the Google Play Store app within the Android emulator. It is usually displayed prominently on the emulator’s home screen.
Step 6: Search for Temple Run 2
In the Google Play Store, search for “Temple Run 2” using the search bar at the top of the screen. Press Enter or click on the magnifying glass icon to initiate the search.
Step 7: Select Temple Run 2
A list of search results will appear on your screen. Look for the official Temple Run 2 game, which is developed by Imangi Studios. Once you have found it, click on the game’s icon to view its details.
Step 8: Install Temple Run 2
On the game’s details page, click on the “Install” button to start the installation process. The game will be downloaded to your computer within the Android emulator. The download duration may vary depending on your internet speed.
Step 9: Launch Temple Run 2
After the installation is complete, you can launch Temple Run 2 by locating its icon on the emulator’s home screen or within the app drawer. Double-clicking on the icon will start the game, and you will be ready to embark on a thrilling adventure through treacherous temple ruins.
Now you know the steps to download Temple Run 2 on your computer. Enjoy the game and challenge yourself to beat high scores!
FAQs:
1. Can I download Temple Run 2 on my computer without an Android emulator?
No, an Android emulator is necessary to download and run Temple Run 2 on your computer.
2. Does Temple Run 2 have a PC version?
No, Temple Run 2 was initially developed for mobile devices and does not have an official PC version. However, it can be played on a computer using an Android emulator.
3. Are there any alternative emulators to Bluestacks?
Yes, there are several alternatives to Bluestacks, such as NoxPlayer, Andy, Memu, and Genymotion.
4. Can I use the same Google Play account on the Android emulator?
Yes, you can sign in to your existing Google Play account within the Android emulator and access your previously downloaded apps and games.
5. Can I play Temple Run 2 on a Mac computer?
Yes, Android emulators like Bluestacks and NoxPlayer are also compatible with Mac computers.
6. Is Temple Run 2 free to download?
Yes, Temple Run 2 is free to download and play, but it offers optional in-app purchases.
7. Can I use a controller to play Temple Run 2 on my computer?
Yes, Android emulators usually support controller mapping, allowing you to use a controller to play Temple Run 2.
8. Is an internet connection required to play Temple Run 2?
No, an internet connection is not required to play Temple Run 2. However, certain features like in-app purchases may require an internet connection.
9. Can I transfer my progress from the mobile version of Temple Run 2 to the computer version?
No, your progress in the mobile version of Temple Run 2 cannot be transferred to the computer version. They are separate platforms.
10. Can I customize the controls in Temple Run 2 on the computer?
Yes, most Android emulators allow you to customize the controls to your liking, including using keyboard keys or a controller.
11. Can I play Temple Run 2 multiplayer on my computer?
No, Temple Run 2 does not have a multiplayer feature, whether on mobile devices or on computers.
12. Is it safe to download Temple Run 2 from third-party websites?
No, it is recommended to download Temple Run 2 from the official Google Play Store within the Android emulator to ensure you obtain the legitimate and safe version of the game.