Music streaming platforms have become an integral part of our lives, giving us access to a vast library of songs with just a few clicks. Spotify is one such popular platform that offers a wide range of music genres and personalized playlists. However, if you want to download Spotify songs to your phone from your computer, you may need a few extra steps to make it happen. In this article, we will guide you on how to download Spotify songs to your phone from your computer, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite tracks even without an internet connection.
How to download Spotify songs to phone from computer?
Answer: To download Spotify songs to your phone from your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. Step 1: Open Spotify on your computer and find the playlist or album containing the songs you want to download.
2. Step 2: Create a new playlist by clicking on “New Playlist” and adding the desired songs.
3. Step 3: Right-click on the newly created playlist and select “Make Public.”
4. Step 4: Open Spotify on your phone and sign in with the same account you used on your computer.
5. Step 5: On your phone, go to the “Playlists” section and find the playlist you just made public on your computer.
6. Step 6: Enable the “Download” toggle switch to make the playlist available offline on your phone.
7. Step 7: Wait for the playlist to download completely. You can monitor the progress on the playlist page.
Once the playlist has finished downloading, you’ll have access to those songs on your phone without an internet connection. Now you can take your favorite tunes with you wherever you go.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download individual songs?
Answer: Unfortunately, Spotify only allows you to download playlists, albums, or podcasts for offline listening on your phone.
2. Do I need a premium account to download music from Spotify?
Answer: Yes, you need to have a premium subscription to download music from Spotify. Free users can only stream music online.
3. Can I download songs on my computer and transfer them to my phone?
Answer: No, downloading songs from Spotify directly to your computer and transferring them to your phone is not possible due to DRM protection.
4. Can I download songs using the Spotify web player?
Answer: No, the Spotify web player does not support offline downloads. You will need to use the desktop or mobile application.
5. How much storage space does Spotify music occupy on the phone?
Answer: The storage space occupied by Spotify music depends on the number of songs you download. On average, a single song may occupy anywhere between 3-5 MB of storage.
6. Can I download songs on mobile data?
Answer: Yes, you can choose to download songs on mobile data, but it may use a significant amount of your data allowance, so it’s advisable to use a Wi-Fi connection.
7. Are downloaded songs available forever?
Answer: Downloaded songs are available offline as long as you remain a premium subscriber and keep the songs downloaded within the Spotify app.
8. Can I download songs to an SD card on my phone?
Answer: Yes, Spotify provides an option to choose your SD card as the storage location for downloaded songs in its settings.
9. Can I play downloaded songs on other music players?
Answer: No, Spotify songs are encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app.
10. How many songs can I download on my phone?
Answer: With a premium account, you can download up to 10,000 songs across five different devices.
11. Can I download songs from Spotify on an iPhone?
Answer: Yes, the process to download Spotify songs to an iPhone is the same as downloading them to an Android phone.
12. Do downloaded songs consume data when played offline?
Answer: No, downloaded songs can be played offline without consuming any mobile data.