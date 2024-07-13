Are you a music enthusiast who wants to enjoy your favorite Spotify songs even when you’re offline? While Spotify remains one of the most popular music streaming platforms, it does not provide a built-in option to download songs. However, with a few simple steps, you can easily download your favorite tunes from Spotify to your computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Spotify songs from your computer.
**How to download Spotify songs from computer?**
1. Install Spotify Application
Firstly, make sure you have the Spotify application installed on your computer. If not, visit Spotify’s official website, download the application, and install it.
2. Launch Spotify and Sign In
Open the Spotify application and sign in with your Spotify credentials.
3. Create a Playlist
Create a new playlist or open an existing one that contains the songs you want to download. To create a new playlist, click on the “New Playlist” button on the left sidebar.
4. Add Songs to the Playlist
Search for the songs you want to download and add them to your playlist. You can search for songs by using the search bar located at the top of the Spotify application.
5. Enable Download Mode
Go to the playlist you created or opened and enable the “Download” mode by toggling on the “Download” switch. This mode allows you to download songs to your computer for offline listening.
6. Wait for Download
Now, Spotify will start downloading the songs in your playlist to your computer. It might take some time depending on the number of songs and their duration.
7. Access Your Downloaded Songs
Once the download is complete, go to your “Library” and select “Songs” to view all the songs you have downloaded. These songs can now be played offline, even without an internet connection.
8. Managing Downloaded Songs
To manage your downloaded songs, go to the playlist, right-click on the song you wish to modify, and choose the desired option, such as removing the song from your playlist or deleting the downloaded file from your computer.
9. Playing Downloaded Songs
To play the downloaded songs, simply go to your “Library,” select “Songs,” and click on the play button next to each song. You can listen to them without an internet connection.
10. Download Limit
Spotify imposes a limit on the number of songs you can download. The maximum number of songs you can download per device is 10,000, which is divided into three devices per account.
11. Available Storage
When downloading songs from Spotify, be aware of the amount of storage available on your computer. Each downloaded song takes up a certain amount of space, so ensure you have sufficient storage to accommodate your desired downloads.
12. Downloading Podcasts
Although this guide focuses on downloading songs, it is worth noting that you can also download podcasts from Spotify in a similar manner. Simply create a playlist containing the podcast episodes you want to download and follow the same steps mentioned above.
13. Streaming Quality
When downloading songs from Spotify, the quality of the downloaded files will be the same as the streaming quality you have set in your Spotify preferences. If you wish to improve the audio quality of the downloaded songs, consider adjusting your streaming quality settings.
14. Offline Listening Time
Spotify requires you to go online at least once every 30 days to maintain offline playback. If you stay offline for more than 30 days, your downloaded songs will become unavailable until you reconnect to the internet and sync your account.
15. Upgrading to Premium
While downloading songs for offline listening is available to both free and premium Spotify users, there are limitations for free users, such as occasional ads during playback. Upgrading to Spotify Premium eliminates these restrictions and provides a better overall experience.
Now that you know how to download Spotify songs from your computer, you can enjoy your favorite music offline whenever and wherever you want. Happy listening!