How to download spotify playlists on to computer?

If you’re a music lover and a Spotify user, you’re probably familiar with the convenience of streaming music. However, there may be times when you want to download Spotify playlists directly to your computer. Whether you’re preparing for a long trip without internet access or you simply want to have your favorite playlists available offline, downloading Spotify playlists onto your computer allows you to enjoy your music at any time. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Spotify playlists to your computer effortlessly.
Method 1: Using Spotify’s Download Feature
**To download Spotify playlists on to your computer, follow these steps:**
1. Open the Spotify app on your computer and log in to your account.
2. Find the playlist you want to download and open it.
3. Toggle the “Download” switch at the top-right corner of the playlist window. This will turn the switch green, indicating that the playlist is now available for offline listening on your computer.
4. Wait for the download to complete. The progress of the download will be displayed next to each song in the playlist.
With these simple steps, you can easily download your favorite Spotify playlists onto your computer.
Method 2: Using a Third-Party Software
If you prefer a more versatile solution or if you want to download playlists from Spotify without a premium subscription, you can utilize third-party software specifically designed for this purpose. One such software is TunesKit Spotify Music Converter. Here’s how you can use it:
**To download Spotify playlists using TunesKit Spotify Music Converter, follow these steps:**
1. Download and install TunesKit Spotify Music Converter on your computer.
2. Launch the software and log in to your Spotify account.
3. Browse and select the playlist you want to download from Spotify within TunesKit.
4. Customize the output settings according to your preference.
5. Click the “Convert” button to start the conversion process.
6. Wait for the software to convert the songs, and once done, you can locate the downloaded songs on your computer.
TunesKit and similar software provide additional features and flexibility when downloading Spotify playlists, making them a great alternative for users who need more control over their downloads.
FAQs
1. Can I download Spotify playlists using the free version of Spotify?
No, the download feature on Spotify is only available for premium subscribers. However, you can use third-party software like TunesKit Spotify Music Converter to overcome this limitation.
2. Can I download playlists on my mobile phone instead of a computer?
Yes, Spotify allows downloading playlists on mobile devices using the official app. Simply toggle the download switch for the playlist you want to download.
3. Is it legal to download Spotify playlists?
Downloading Spotify playlists for personal, offline use is permitted as long as you are a premium subscriber or utilize authorized third-party software.
4. How many playlists can I download on Spotify?
With a Spotify premium subscription, you can download an unlimited number of playlists onto your computer or mobile device.
5. Can I download playlists from other users?
Yes, you can download any public playlist shared by other Spotify users by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
6. Can I download individual songs instead of entire playlists?
Yes, both the Spotify app’s built-in download feature and third-party software like TunesKit allow you to download individual songs as well as entire playlists.
7. Can I download Spotify playlists onto an external hard drive?
Yes, you can select an external hard drive as the download location when using third-party software like TunesKit Spotify Music Converter.
8. Can I download Spotify playlists on multiple computers?
Yes, as long as you’re logged in to your Spotify account on each computer, you can download and access playlists on multiple devices.
9. Do downloaded Spotify playlists expire?
Downloaded Spotify playlists expire after 30 days if your premium subscription lapses or if you haven’t connected to the internet in 30 days.
10. How much storage space do downloaded Spotify playlists occupy?
The storage space required depends on the number and length of songs you download. However, Spotify highly compresses the music files to save storage space on your device.
11. Can I download playlists using the web version of Spotify?
No, Spotify’s web version doesn’t have a built-in download feature. You can only download playlists using the desktop or mobile app.
12. Is it possible to import downloaded Spotify playlists to other music players?
Yes, after downloading Spotify playlists to your computer, you can import them into other media players or transfer them to compatible devices for playback.