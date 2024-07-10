Are you looking to download Spotify onto your iPhone from your computer? Look no further! In this article, we’ll guide you through the step-by-step process to help you enjoy your favorite tunes on the go. So, let’s get started!
**How to download Spotify onto iPhone from computer?**
To download Spotify onto your iPhone from your computer, follow these steps:
1. Make sure you have iTunes installed on your computer.
2. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Launch iTunes and click on the iPhone icon located in the upper left corner of the iTunes window.
4. Select “Apps” from the left sidebar, and scroll down until you find the “File Sharing” section.
5. Click on “Spotify” in the “Apps” list.
6. On the right side of the window, click on the “Add File” button.
7. Locate the Spotify IPA file on your computer and click “Open” to add it to iTunes.
8. Once the IPA file is added, it will appear under the “Spotify Documents” section.
9. Finally, click on the “Sync” or “Apply” button in the bottom right corner of the iTunes window to transfer Spotify to your iPhone.
Voila! Spotify is now successfully downloaded onto your iPhone from your computer. You can now launch the app and start enjoying your favorite music, curated playlists, and podcasts.
FAQs
1. Can I download Spotify directly from the App Store?
Yes, you can download Spotify directly from the App Store on your iPhone. However, if you are unable to download it from there, you can follow the steps above as an alternative method.
2. Why do I need iTunes to download Spotify?
iTunes is used to sync and transfer files between your computer and iPhone. In this case, we are using iTunes to transfer the Spotify IPA file from your computer to your iPhone.
3. What is an IPA file?
An IPA file is an iOS application archive file. It contains the installer and all the necessary files for an iOS app.
4. Where can I download the Spotify IPA file?
The Spotify IPA file can usually be found on various trusted websites or obtained from a friend who has already downloaded it legally from the App Store.
5. Is this method only applicable for iPhones?
No, this method can also be used to transfer Spotify to your iPad or iPod Touch using iTunes.
6. Will using this method delete any existing data on my iPhone?
No, syncing Spotify through iTunes will not erase any existing data on your iPhone.
7. What should I do if I encounter any errors during the syncing process?
If you encounter any errors, try restarting both your computer and iPhone, and make sure you have the latest version of iTunes installed. If the issue persists, you may need to seek further assistance from Apple support or Spotify support.
8. Can I transfer Spotify from my Windows computer to my iPhone?
Yes, this method works for both Windows and Mac computers. Simply make sure you have iTunes installed on your Windows computer, and follow the same steps outlined above.
9. Is there an easier way to download Spotify onto my iPhone?
Downloading Spotify directly from the App Store on your iPhone is usually the simplest method. However, if you encounter any issues with that method, the steps above provide an alternative solution.
10. Do I need a premium Spotify account to use this method?
No, you can use a free Spotify account to download and use the app on your iPhone.
11. Can I download Spotify onto multiple devices using this method?
Yes, you can repeat the same process on multiple devices to download Spotify onto each one.
12. Can I uninstall iTunes after downloading Spotify onto my iPhone?
Yes, after successfully downloading Spotify onto your iPhone, you can uninstall iTunes if you no longer require it for other purposes.