Are you a fan of Spotify and want to download your favorite music to your computer? Although Spotify is primarily a streaming music service, with the right tools, you can download your favorite tracks and enjoy them even when you are offline. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Spotify music to your computer in 2018.
What is Spotify?
Spotify is a leading music streaming platform that allows users to access millions of songs, albums, and playlists from various artists and genres. It offers both free and paid subscriptions, with additional features available for those who upgrade to Spotify Premium.
How to Download Spotify Music to Computer 2018?
To download Spotify music to your computer in 2018, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Sign up for Spotify Premium
To download Spotify music, you need to be a premium subscriber. Upgrade or sign up for Spotify Premium if you haven’t already.
Step 2: Install a Spotify Music Downloader
There are several third-party software and online tools available that allow you to download Spotify music to your computer. Install a reliable and trustworthy downloader like AudFree Spotify Music Converter or TunesKit Spotify Music Converter.
Step 3: Launch the Spotify Music Downloader
Open the Spotify music downloader tool on your computer.
Step 4: Add the Spotify Songs or Playlists
In the Spotify music downloader, click on the “Add” button and then drag and drop the desired songs or playlists from Spotify into the software.
Step 5: Choose the Output Format
Select the output format you want for your downloaded Spotify music files. You can choose from popular formats like MP3, AAC, WAV, or FLAC.
Step 6: Start the Download
Click on the “Convert” or “Download” button to begin the process of downloading the Spotify music to your computer.
Step 7: Locate the Downloaded Music
Once the download process is complete, you can locate the downloaded Spotify music files on your computer. By default, they are usually saved in the “Downloads” folder.
Now you can enjoy your favorite Spotify music tracks on your computer, even when you are offline. Keep in mind that downloading music from Spotify for personal use is legal, but redistributing or sharing the downloaded files without permission violates copyright laws.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download Spotify music with a free account?
No, downloading Spotify music to your computer is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers.
2. Can I download entire playlists from Spotify?
Yes, with the right software or online tool, you can download entire playlists from Spotify.
3. Can I choose the audio quality of the downloaded Spotify music?
Yes, most Spotify music downloaders allow you to choose the output audio quality, including bitrate, sample rate, and codecs.
4. Can I download Spotify music to my smartphone?
Yes, Spotify allows you to download music to your smartphone within the app itself for offline listening.
5. Can I download songs from Spotify onto a Mac or Windows computer?
Yes, Spotify offers desktop applications for both Mac and Windows computers, allowing you to download music.
6. Is it legal to download Spotify music?
Downloading Spotify music for personal use is legal, but distributing or sharing the downloaded files without permission violates copyright laws.
7. Can I download Spotify music without using third-party software?
No, Spotify does not currently offer an official download feature. To download Spotify music, you need to use third-party software.
8. Are there any free Spotify music downloaders available?
Yes, there are some free Spotify music downloaders available, but they often come with limitations and may not offer the same features as paid versions.
9. Can I download Spotify music to an external hard drive?
Yes, once the Spotify music is downloaded to your computer, you can transfer it to an external hard drive.
10. Can I download Spotify music to multiple devices?
As a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can download Spotify music to multiple devices, including computers, smartphones, and tablets.
11. Can I download Spotify music while using a trial version of Spotify Premium?
Yes, during the trial period, you can download Spotify music with a trial version of Spotify Premium.
12. Can I download Spotify music without an internet connection?
Yes, once the music is downloaded, you can enjoy it without an internet connection.