How to download songs on iPhone using computer?

If you are an iPhone user, you may have wondered about the best ways to download songs onto your device using a computer. Although there are various methods available, this article will guide you through the most efficient and reliable way to accomplish this task. So, without further ado, let’s dive in!
Step 1: Connect your iPhone to the computer
To proceed with the song download process, connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable. Ensure that your computer recognizes your iPhone as a connected device.
Step 2: Launch iTunes
**To download songs on your iPhone using a computer, the most popular and reliable method is through iTunes.** Once your iPhone is connected, open iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download and install it from the official Apple website.
Step 3: Select your iPhone
Within the iTunes interface, click on the device icon located near the top left corner of the window. This will reveal your connected iPhone and its summary page.
Step 4: Navigate to the Music section
Click on the “Music” tab in the left-hand sidebar of the summary page. This will bring up the music management options for your iPhone.
Step 5: Choose the songs to download
Now, you have two options to download songs onto your iPhone using the computer. You can either manually select specific songs, albums, or playlists, or you can choose to synchronize your entire music library.
Step 6: Manual selection
If you opt for manually selecting the songs, albums, or playlists, check the boxes next to the desired items in your iTunes library. Once you have made your selections, click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to initiate the download process.
Step 7: Synchronization
For synchronization, you can choose to download your entire music library to your iPhone by checking the box labeled “Sync Music.” This will copy your entire iTunes music library onto your iPhone.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download songs directly to my iPhone without using a computer?
Yes, you can download songs directly to your iPhone using various music streaming services or downloading apps available on the App Store.
2. Can I download songs onto my iPhone using other software apart from iTunes?
Yes, there is other third-party software available that allows you to download songs onto your iPhone from your computer, such as iMazing or WALTR.
3. Why should I use iTunes to download songs on my iPhone?
iTunes is the official software developed by Apple to manage and sync content on iOS devices. It ensures compatibility and reliability for transferring music to your iPhone.
4. Is it possible to download songs onto my iPhone without an internet connection?
No, in order to download songs onto your iPhone, an internet connection is required to access the iTunes Store or your personal music library.
5. Can I download songs on my iPhone only through Apple Music?
No, downloading songs on your iPhone is not limited to Apple Music. You can also download songs from other platforms, such as iTunes Store or through authorized applications.
6. Will downloading songs onto my iPhone using a computer affect the existing music on my device?
If you manually select songs, albums, or playlists for download, it will only add the new content without affecting the existing music on your iPhone. However, synchronizing your entire music library will replace the existing library with the one on your computer.
7. Can I download songs onto my iPhone using a computer without using iTunes?
Yes, you can use alternative software like iMazing or WALTR to download songs onto your iPhone without using iTunes.
8. Can I download songs onto my iPhone using a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of downloading songs onto an iPhone using a computer is the same regardless of whether you are using a Mac or a Windows computer.
9. How long does it take to download songs onto my iPhone using a computer?
The time taken to download songs onto your iPhone depends on the size of the songs, your internet connection speed, and the performance of your computer.
10. Can I download songs onto my iPhone using a computer if my iPhone storage is almost full?
If your iPhone storage is almost full, you may need to free up some space before downloading new songs. Alternatively, you can choose to download only specific songs or playlists instead of synchronizing your entire music library.
11. Are there any legal implications of downloading songs onto my iPhone using a computer?
As long as you download songs from legal sources, such as authorized music stores or platforms, there are no legal implications.
12. Can I download songs onto my iPhone using a computer if I have subscribed to Apple Music?
If you have an active Apple Music subscription, you can easily download songs directly onto your iPhone using the Apple Music app, without the need for a computer.