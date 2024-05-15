How to download songs off sopotify premium onto computer?

Spotify Premium allows users to enjoy ad-free listening, higher audio quality, and the ability to download songs for offline playback. While the Spotify app gives you the option to download songs onto your mobile devices, many users wonder whether it’s possible to download songs off Spotify Premium onto their computers as well. In this article, we will address this question and provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to do so.
How to Download Songs off Spotify Premium onto Computer?
To download songs off Spotify Premium onto your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Launch the Spotify app on your computer.
Step 2: Search for the song or album you want to download.
Step 3: Once you find the desired song or album, click on the three dots (…) located next to the title.
Step 4: From the dropdown menu, select “Download” to initiate the download process.
Step 5: The song or album will now be available for offline playback in the “Your Library” section.
Now that you know how to download songs off Spotify Premium onto your computer let’s address some commonly asked questions related to this topic:
1. Can I download songs off Spotify Premium onto multiple computers?
No, you can only download songs off Spotify Premium onto the device where you have the app installed and are logged in to your premium account.
2. How many songs can I download on Spotify Premium?
You can download up to 10,000 songs per device on Spotify Premium.
3. Can I download songs from Spotify Premium onto an external hard drive?
No, Spotify only allows you to download songs onto the internal storage of your devices. It does not support downloading songs directly to an external hard drive.
4. Can I still listen to downloaded songs if I cancel my Spotify Premium subscription?
No, you need an active Spotify Premium subscription to listen to downloaded songs offline. Once your subscription expires, you won’t be able to access the downloaded songs anymore.
5. How much storage space do downloaded songs take up on my computer?
The storage space occupied by downloaded songs depends on the quality settings you choose. Higher audio quality songs will take up more space compared to lower quality ones.
6. Can I download songs over cellular data on Spotify Premium?
Yes, you have the option to download songs over cellular data on Spotify Premium. However, this might consume a significant amount of your mobile data, so it’s advisable to toggle this feature off if you have limited data plans.
7. Can I export the downloaded songs to other devices?
No, the downloaded songs on Spotify Premium are encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app. They cannot be exported or transferred to other devices.
8. Can I share downloaded songs with other Spotify Premium users?
No, downloaded songs cannot be shared with other Spotify Premium users. Each user must download the songs individually using their own accounts.
9. Can I only download individual songs, or can I download entire playlists?
You can download both individual songs and entire playlists on Spotify Premium.
10. Can I download songs off Spotify Premium onto my Mac and PC?
Yes, you can download songs off Spotify Premium onto both Mac and PC computers using the Spotify app.
11. Can I control the audio quality of the downloaded songs?
Yes, you can control the audio quality of downloaded songs in the settings section of the Spotify app.
12. Are all songs available for download on Spotify Premium?
No, not all songs on Spotify are available for download. Some artists and record labels have chosen to restrict downloading for specific songs or albums.
Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of how to download songs off Spotify Premium onto your computer, you can enjoy your favorite music offline and without any interruptions. Happy listening!