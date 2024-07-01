How to download songs in iPhone 5s from computer?

Having a sleek and compact device like the iPhone 5s enables you to enjoy your favorite songs on the go. While downloading songs directly to your iPhone is possible, you might prefer to transfer music from your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of downloading songs in iPhone 5s from a computer.
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 5s to the computer
Before you can start transferring songs, ensure that your iPhone 5s is connected to your computer using a USB cable. Make sure both devices are properly connected and recognized by the computer.
Step 2: Access your iPhone’s file directory
To download songs to your iPhone 5s, you’ll need to access its file directory. On a Windows computer, open “File Explorer” or “My Computer” and find your iPhone listed under “This PC.” On a Mac, launch Finder and locate your iPhone under the “Devices” section on the left-hand side.
Step 3: Open the Music folder on your iPhone
After accessing your iPhone’s file directory, open the “Music” folder. This folder contains all the music files stored on your iPhone.
**Step 4: Transfer music files from your computer to your iPhone**
Locate the songs on your computer that you want to download to your iPhone 5s. Simply drag and drop the desired music files from your computer’s directory into the “Music” folder on your iPhone. The files will start transferring immediately.
Step 5: Safely eject your iPhone 5s from the computer
Once the music transfer is complete, it is essential to safely eject your iPhone 5s from the computer. On a Windows computer, right-click on your iPhone icon and select “Eject” from the menu. On a Mac, drag your iPhone icon from the Finder sidebar to the trash bin to disconnect it safely.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I directly download songs to my iPhone 5s without using a computer?
Unfortunately, the iPhone 5s does not support downloading songs directly from the internet. However, you can use various music streaming apps available on the App Store.
2. Can I transfer music to my iPhone wirelessly?
Yes, you can transfer music wirelessly to your iPhone by using cloud storage, such as iCloud or Google Drive. You can upload your music files to these services and then download them to your iPhone.
3. Can I download songs from iTunes to my iPhone 5s?
Yes, you can download songs from your iTunes library to your iPhone 5s. Simply connect your iPhone to your computer, open iTunes, and sync your music library with your device.
4. What file formats are supported by the iPhone 5s?
The iPhone 5s supports various audio file formats, including MP3, AAC, AIFF, WAV, and Apple Lossless.
5. Can I transfer music from a PC and a Mac to my iPhone 5s?
Yes, you can transfer music from both PC and Mac computers to your iPhone 5s using the steps mentioned in this article.
6. Can I transfer songs individually or do I need to transfer them as an album?
You can transfer songs individually or as part of an album. Simply select the desired songs or album from your computer and drag them to the “Music” folder on your iPhone.
7. How do I delete songs from my iPhone 5s?
To delete songs from your iPhone 5s, go to the “Music” app, find the song you want to delete, swipe left on the song, and tap on the “Delete” button that appears.
8. Does transferring music from a computer to my iPhone 5s overwrite existing songs?
No, transferring music from a computer to your iPhone 5s does not overwrite existing songs. It only adds the new songs to your library.
9. Can I download songs from websites directly to my iPhone 5s?
Most websites do not offer direct downloads to an iPhone. Some websites have specific apps or options to download songs, but often it is easier to download songs to your computer first and then transfer them to your iPhone.
10. What do I do if the songs I transferred do not appear in my iPhone’s Music app?
If the songs do not appear in the Music app, try restarting your iPhone and syncing it again with your computer. Additionally, ensure that the songs are in a supported format.
11. How much storage can my iPhone 5s hold?
The iPhone 5s had various storage options, including 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The amount of storage determines the number of songs you can store on your device.
12. Can I use third-party software to download songs to my iPhone 5s?
Yes, there are third-party software options available that allow you to download songs directly to your iPhone. However, it is recommended to use trusted software from reputable sources to avoid any security risks.