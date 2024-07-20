How to download songs from youtube without computer?

How to Download Songs from YouTube without a Computer?
YouTube has evolved into an incredible platform for entertainment and music. With countless tracks available for free streaming, many users may wonder if it’s possible to download songs from YouTube without needing a computer. Whether you want to create a playlist for an upcoming road trip or simply enjoy your favorite tunes offline, there are several ways to achieve this. In this article, we will explore different methods that allow you to download songs directly from YouTube without the need for a computer.
**To download songs from YouTube without a computer, follow these steps:**
1. **Using Mobile Applications:** Various mobile applications allow you to download songs directly from YouTube to your device. These apps are available for both iOS and Android platforms, and their user-friendly interfaces make the downloading process a breeze. Some popular applications include Tubemate, Vidmate, and Snaptube. Simply search for the desired song within the app and select the download option to save it on your device.
2. **Using Online YouTube Downloaders:** Numerous websites provide online YouTube downloading services, enabling you to download songs directly to your mobile device. Simply copy the URL of the YouTube video containing your desired audio track, then visit one of these websites and paste the URL into the provided field. Finally, select the appropriate format and quality for your download and proceed to save the file to your device.
3. **Using YouTube Premium:** If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can download songs directly from the YouTube app onto your mobile device. YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience and allows you to listen to your favorite tracks offline. Search for the desired song within the app and tap the download button next to the title. Once downloaded, you can access these songs without an internet connection.
4. **Using YouTube Music App:** YouTube Music, a dedicated music streaming service, offers offline listening. If you subscribe to the premium version, you can download songs directly within the app. Search for the song you want to download and tap the download button. The song will be saved on your device, accessible for offline listening.
5. **Using Screen Recording Apps:** If you can’t find a suitable download option, you can resort to screen recording apps available for mobile devices. Start playing the desired song on YouTube, and simultaneously, activate the screen recording app. The app will capture the audio and video of your device, allowing you to save it as a file on your device. However, keep in mind that this method may result in a loss of audio and video quality.
6. **Using YouTube Music Playlists:** Consider creating a playlist in YouTube Music that includes all your favorite songs. Once you’ve compiled your playlist, open it, and enable the download option. This way, all songs in the playlist will be automatically downloaded to your device for offline listening.
7. **Using Streaming Service Offline Functions:** Many music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer offer offline listening options. If the song you desire is available on these platforms, you can download it directly within the respective app and enjoy it offline, without the need for YouTube or a computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download songs from YouTube to my iPhone without a computer?
Yes, you can use mobile applications or the YouTube Premium service to download songs directly to your iPhone.
2. How do I download songs from YouTube to my Android device?
Download any of the mentioned mobile applications or use YouTube Premium to download songs directly to your Android device.
3. Can I download songs from YouTube for free?
Yes, the methods mentioned above, such as using mobile applications or online YouTube downloaders, allow you to download songs from YouTube for free.
4. Is it legal to download songs from YouTube?
As long as you are downloading songs for personal use and not redistributing them, downloading songs from YouTube is generally considered acceptable. However, it is always a good idea to check the copyright laws in your country to avoid any legal issues.
5. Can I download songs from YouTube using an iPad?
Yes, you can follow the same methods mentioned for iPhones to download songs from YouTube to your iPad.
6. Are there any limitations to YouTube Premium’s download feature?
YouTube Premium allows you to download songs as long as you remain subscribed to the service. If you cancel your subscription, you will lose access to the downloaded songs.
7. Can I download songs in high quality from YouTube?
Using mobile applications or online YouTube downloaders, you can choose the quality of the downloaded songs according to the options provided.
8. Can I share downloaded songs from YouTube with others?
Technically, yes, but it is essential to respect copyright laws and only share songs that you have the right to distribute.
9. Can I download songs from YouTube in bulk?
Some mobile applications and YouTube playlist options allow you to download multiple songs at once, making it possible to download songs in bulk.
10. Does downloading songs from YouTube use a lot of data?
Downloading songs from YouTube may consume data, depending on the quality and format of the downloaded files. It is advisable to connect to a Wi-Fi network to avoid excessive data usage.
11. Can I download entire albums from YouTube?
Yes, you can find playlists on YouTube containing entire albums and use the mentioned methods to download the entire album to your mobile device.
12. Can I download songs from YouTube without subscribing to YouTube Premium?
Yes, using mobile applications or online YouTube downloaders, you can download songs without subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, YouTube Premium offers additional benefits such as ad-free streaming and background playback.