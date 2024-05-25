How to download songs from youtube to iPhone using computer?

If you are an avid music lover, you have probably come across countless songs on YouTube that you wish to enjoy on your iPhone. But how can you download these songs and listen to them offline? In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading songs from YouTube to your iPhone using your computer. Let’s get started!
The Answer: Using a YouTube to iPhone Converter
To download songs from YouTube to your iPhone, you will need to rely on a specialized tool known as a YouTube to iPhone converter. This software allows you to convert YouTube videos into audio files that you can then transfer to your iPhone. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
1. **Find a reliable YouTube to iPhone converter:** There are various converters available online, so make sure to choose a trusted one. Some popular options include YTMP3.cc, YouTubetoMP3.app, and FLVTO.biz.
2. **Copy the YouTube video URL:** Go to YouTube and find the song you want to download. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
3. **Paste the URL into the converter:** Open the YouTube to iPhone converter you’ve chosen and locate the input field. Paste the YouTube video URL into this field.
4. **Select the output format:** Choose the audio format you prefer for your downloaded song. Common options include MP3 and M4A.
5. **Begin the conversion process:** Click on the “Convert” or “Start” button to initiate the conversion process.
6. **Wait for the conversion to complete:** The duration of this process varies depending on the length of the YouTube video and the speed of your internet connection. Be patient and let the converter do its job.
7. **Download the converted file:** Once the conversion is finished, the converter will provide you with a download link. Click on this link to download the converted song file to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download songs directly from YouTube to my iPhone?
No, you cannot directly download songs from YouTube to your iPhone. YouTube does not provide an official download feature.
2. Is it legal to download songs from YouTube?
Downloading copyrighted material from YouTube without permission is against the terms of service. However, if the song is available for free distribution or the copyright owner has given explicit permission, it is legal.
3. Can I use a YouTube downloader app on my iPhone?
Due to Apple’s strict app store guidelines, YouTube downloader apps are not available on the iOS App Store. You’ll need to use a computer to download songs from YouTube and then transfer them to your iPhone.
4. Are YouTube to iPhone converters safe to use?
Most reputable YouTube to iPhone converters are safe to use. However, it’s always important to download from trusted sources and be cautious of potentially harmful websites.
5. Can I convert YouTube videos directly from my iPhone?
Yes, you can use YouTube to iPhone converters that support mobile devices. However, the process may be slower and consume more mobile data compared to using a computer.
6. Which audio format should I choose for downloading songs?
The MP3 format is widely supported by most media players and devices, including iPhones. It provides a good balance between sound quality and file size. However, if you prefer higher audio quality, you can choose the M4A format.
7. Can I convert multiple YouTube videos to audio files at once?
Some YouTube to iPhone converters allow batch conversion, which means you can convert multiple YouTube videos to audio files simultaneously. However, not all converters offer this feature, so check the converter’s capabilities beforehand.
8. Are there any alternative methods to download songs from YouTube to iPhone?
Apart from using a computer, you can use online services like YouTube Music Premium or third-party apps like Documents by Readdle to download and listen to songs offline on your iPhone.
9. Will the audio quality be affected during the conversion process?
The audio quality of the downloaded song depends on the original video’s audio quality and the conversion settings you choose. Selecting a higher bitrate during conversion can help maintain better audio quality.
10. Can I edit the metadata of the downloaded songs?
Yes, you can edit the metadata (song title, artist, album, etc.) of the downloaded songs using music management software like iTunes or third-party apps.
11. Can I share the downloaded songs with other devices using iTunes?
Yes, once you’ve transferred the downloaded songs to your iPhone, you can sync them with other devices using iTunes or iCloud.
12. Do I need an active internet connection to listen to the downloaded songs on my iPhone?
No, once you have downloaded the songs to your iPhone, you can listen to them offline without an internet connection using a music player app like Apple Music or the built-in Music app.
Now that you know how to download songs from YouTube to your iPhone using a computer, you can enjoy your favorite music whenever and wherever you want. Keep in mind the legality of downloading copyrighted material and always respect the artist’s rights. Happy downloading!