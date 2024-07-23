**How to download songs from YouTube to computer: Yahoo Answers?**
If you’re looking to download songs from YouTube onto your computer and have landed on Yahoo Answers, this article is here to guide you. While Yahoo Answers may have been a popular platform in the past, it is no longer available. However, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download songs from YouTube to your computer, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite tunes offline.
How to download songs from YouTube to computer?
To download songs from YouTube to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Find a trusted YouTube downloader:** There are various YouTube downloader websites and software available online. Find a reliable one that suits your needs. Some popular options include 4K Video Downloader, WinX YouTube Downloader, and Y2mate.
2. **Copy the YouTube song URL:** Go to YouTube and find the song you wish to download. Copy the video’s URL from the address bar of your browser.
3. **Paste the URL into the YouTube downloader:** Open the YouTube downloader you have chosen and paste the copied URL into the provided box.
4. **Select the desired format and quality:** Choose the format (MP3, MP4, etc.) and quality in which you want to download the song. Keep in mind that higher quality results in larger file sizes.
5. **Start the download:** Once you have chosen the format and quality, click on the “Download” button to start the download process.
6. **Save the file:** After the download is complete, choose a location on your computer where you want to save the song file.
7. **Enjoy your downloaded song:** Open the folder where you saved the song and double-click on the file to play and enjoy it on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download songs from YouTube for free?
Yes, there are free YouTube downloader options available, allowing you to download songs without any cost.
2. Can I download songs in different formats?
Yes, most YouTube downloaders allow you to choose from multiple formats such as MP3, MP4, WAV, etc.
3. Are there any legal issues with downloading songs from YouTube?
Downloading copyrighted material from YouTube may infringe upon the rights of content creators. Ensure you have permission or the right to download a particular song.
4. Can I download multiple songs at once?
Yes, some YouTube downloaders offer batch download options, enabling you to download multiple songs simultaneously.
5. Can I download songs from YouTube onto my mobile device?
Yes, many YouTube downloaders have mobile apps or mobile-friendly websites that allow you to download songs directly to your smartphone or tablet.
6. Are there any restrictions on the length of the downloaded songs?
As long as the YouTube downloader supports longer video conversions, there are generally no restrictions on the length of the songs you can download.
7. Is it legal to convert YouTube videos to audio-only files?
Converting YouTube videos to audio-only files for personal use generally falls within fair use guidelines. However, distributing or using the converted files for commercial purposes may have legal implications.
8. Can I download songs with subtitles or closed captions?
Some YouTube downloaders provide the option to download videos with subtitles or closed captions, but not all of them support this feature.
9. Are there any limitations on the number of downloads?
Most YouTube downloaders do not impose limitations on the number of downloads you can perform.
10. How long does it take to download a song from YouTube?
The download time depends on various factors such as your internet connection speed and the size of the video file. Generally, it takes a few seconds to several minutes.
11. Can I download songs from YouTube to my music library?
Yes, after downloading songs, you can add them to your music library or any other media player on your computer.
12. Are there any alternatives to Yahoo Answers for asking questions?
Yes, there are several popular platforms where you can ask questions, such as Quora, Reddit, and Stack Exchange. These platforms have active communities covering a wide range of topics.