Are you a music lover who wants to enjoy your favorite songs from Spotify even when you’re offline? Well, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you on how to download songs from Spotify to your computer. So, let’s dive right into it and discover the step-by-step process!
How to download songs from Spotify to your computer?
To download songs from Spotify to your computer, you can follow these simple steps:
1. **Launch the Spotify desktop app**: Open the Spotify app on your computer. If you don’t have it installed, you can download and install it from the Spotify website.
2. **Login to your Spotify account**: Enter your Spotify username and password to log in to your account.
3. **Search for the song**: Use the search bar at the top left corner of the app to find the song or album you want to download.
4. **Select the song**: Once you find the desired song, click on it to open the song’s page.
5. **Enable “Download”**: On the song’s page, you will see a toggle button next to the “Download” option. Click on it to enable the download.
6. **Wait for the download**: Spotify will start downloading the song to your computer. The progress can be seen under the “Downloaded” tab in the left sidebar.
7. **Access your downloaded songs**: Once the download is complete, you can find the downloaded song by going to the “Downloaded” tab on the left sidebar. From there, you can play the song even without an internet connection.
That’s it! Now you know how to download songs from Spotify to your computer and enjoy them whenever you want.
FAQs about downloading songs from Spotify to your computer:
1. Can I download songs on the free version of Spotify?
No, downloading songs for offline playback is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers.
2. How many songs can I download on Spotify?
With a Spotify Premium subscription, there is no limit to the number of songs you can download.
3. Can I download songs on Spotify web player?
No, downloading songs is only possible through the Spotify desktop or mobile app.
4. Can I download songs from Spotify on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download songs on up to three devices per Spotify Premium account.
5. How much storage space do I need for downloaded songs?
The storage space required depends on the number and length of the downloaded songs. You can check the storage usage in the settings of the Spotify app.
6. Can I download entire albums or playlists?
Yes, you can download entire albums or playlists by enabling the “Download” option for the album or playlist.
7. How long can I keep downloaded songs offline?
Downloaded songs will remain available offline as long as you have an active Spotify Premium subscription.
8. Can I download songs for offline use on my phone?
Yes, you can download songs on your phone using the Spotify mobile app.
9. Can I transfer downloaded songs to another device?
No, downloaded songs are encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app on the device they were downloaded on.
10. Can I download songs on a computer using the Spotify web player?
No, the Spotify web player does not support downloading songs.
11. Can I share downloaded songs with others?
No, downloaded songs are DRM protected and cannot be shared with others.
12. How do I delete downloaded songs from my computer?
To delete downloaded songs, go to the song’s page, and disable the “Download” option. The downloaded song will be removed from your computer’s storage.