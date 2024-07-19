**How to download songs from Spotify to my computer?**
Spotify is one of the most popular streaming platforms for music lovers, offering a vast library of songs from various genres and artists. However, if you’re wondering how to download songs from Spotify to your computer and enjoy them offline, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to download your favorite songs from Spotify onto your computer.
1. Can you download songs from Spotify with a free account? Unfortunately, Spotify only allows downloading songs for offline listening with a Premium account.
2. How much does Spotify Premium cost? Spotify Premium costs $9.99 per month for individuals and also offers family and student plans at discounted rates.
3. Can I download songs from Spotify onto my Windows computer? Yes, you can download songs from Spotify onto your Windows computer using the Spotify desktop app.
4. Can I download songs from Spotify onto my Mac computer? Yes, Spotify offers a desktop app for Mac users as well, allowing you to download songs.
5. How to download songs from Spotify to my computer? To download songs from Spotify to your computer, follow these steps:
1. Open the Spotify desktop app on your computer.
2. Find the song, album, or playlist you want to download.
3. Click the three dots (more options) button next to the song, album, or playlist.
4. In the drop-down menu, select “Download” or “Download Album” to save it directly to your computer.
6. Where are the downloaded Spotify songs stored on my computer? On a Windows computer, Spotify stores downloaded songs in the “C:UsersUsernameDownloads” folder by default. On Mac, you can find the songs in the “Users/Username” folder.
7. Can I download songs from Spotify to a USB drive? Sadly, it is not possible to directly download songs from Spotify to a USB drive. However, you can download them to your computer first and transfer them to the USB drive afterward.
8. How many songs can I download on Spotify? With a Spotify Premium account, you can download up to 10,000 songs on each of your five authorized devices, allowing you to enjoy your music offline.
9. Do downloaded Spotify songs expire? Yes, downloaded Spotify songs expire if you don’t go online with your Spotify account within 30 days. After that, you’ll need to connect to the internet to renew the offline listening period.
10. Can I share the downloaded Spotify songs with others? No, the downloaded songs from Spotify are encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app by the account that downloaded them.
11. Can I download songs from Spotify onto my mobile device? Yes, Spotify allows you to download songs onto your mobile device with a Premium account. Simply search for the song or playlist, and tap the “Download” button.
12. Can I still listen to downloaded Spotify songs if I cancel my Premium subscription? No, once you cancel your Premium subscription, you lose the ability to listen to downloaded Spotify songs offline. However, you can always re-subscribe to regain access to the offline feature.
Now that you know how to download songs from Spotify to your computer, you can enjoy your favorite music even without an internet connection. With Spotify Premium, you can easily create personalized playlists and carry your music library with you wherever you go. So why wait? Start downloading your favorite songs and enjoy the limitless world of music right from your computer!