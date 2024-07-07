How to Download Songs from Spotify on Windows Computer?
Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming platforms, offering a vast collection of songs from various genres. However, sometimes you may want to download your favorite tracks from Spotify onto your Windows computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading songs from Spotify on your Windows computer.
How to download songs from Spotify on Windows computer?
To download songs from Spotify on your Windows computer, follow these steps:
1. Launch the Spotify app: Open the Spotify app on your Windows computer by clicking on the desktop icon or searching for it in the Start menu.
2. Log in to your account: Enter your Spotify credentials (username and password) to log in to your account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one for free.
3. Browse and find the song: Use the search bar to find the song you want to download. You can type in the song title, artist name, or album name to search for specific tracks.
4. Click on the song: Once you find the desired song, click on it to open the track’s details.
5. Enable the “Download” toggle: In the song’s details, you will find a toggle switch labeled “Download.” Click on it to enable downloading for that specific song.
6. Wait for the download to complete: Spotify will now start downloading the song to your Windows computer. The progress will be displayed on the screen. Wait for the download to complete before proceeding.
7. Access your downloaded songs: To access your downloaded songs, go to the “Your Library” tab in the Spotify app. Under the “Your Library” tab, you will find a category called “Songs.” All your downloaded songs will be listed there.
8. Enjoy offline listening: Now that you have successfully downloaded the song from Spotify, you can enjoy listening to it even without an internet connection.
By following these steps, you can easily download songs from Spotify on your Windows computer and access them offline whenever you want.
FAQs:
1. Can I download songs from Spotify using the free version of the app?
No, downloading songs from Spotify is only available for users with a Premium subscription.
2. How do I upgrade to Spotify Premium?
To upgrade to Spotify Premium, go to the Spotify website, click on “Premium” in the top menu, and choose a subscription plan.
3. Can I download songs on my Windows computer and transfer them to another device?
Yes, after downloading the songs on your Windows computer, you can transfer them to other devices that support the Spotify app.
4. How many songs can I download on Spotify?
With a Premium subscription, you can download up to 10,000 songs on a maximum of five different devices.
5. Can I download entire playlists from Spotify?
Yes, you can download entire playlists from Spotify by enabling the download option for the playlist.
6. Can I download songs from Spotify to my external storage?
Yes, you can choose the location where you want to store your downloaded songs, including external drives or storage devices.
7. Can I download songs on my Windows computer using the Spotify web player?
No, the Spotify web player does not support downloading songs. You need to use the desktop app to download songs.
8. Can I download songs from Spotify for offline listening on my mobile phone?
Yes, Spotify allows downloading songs for offline listening on both Windows computers and mobile devices.
9. How long can I keep the downloaded songs on my Windows computer?
As long as you have an active Spotify Premium subscription, the downloaded songs will remain accessible. However, if your subscription expires, you will lose access to the downloaded tracks.
10. Can I download songs in high-quality on Spotify?
Yes, in the Spotify settings, you can choose the audio quality for downloaded songs, including high-quality options.
11. How much space do downloaded songs from Spotify occupy on my Windows computer?
The space occupied by downloaded songs depends on the number of songs and their overall file size. You can check the disk space usage in the Spotify app’s settings.
12. Can I download songs from Spotify on a shared Windows computer?
Yes, as long as you log in to Spotify with your own account on the shared Windows computer, you can download and access your own songs.