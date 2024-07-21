**How to download songs from my computer Mac to iPhone?**
If you have a collection of great songs on your Mac computer and want to transfer them to your iPhone, you’re in luck! There are a few different methods you can use to accomplish this task. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to download songs from your computer Mac to your iPhone.
How to Download Songs from iTunes to iPhone?
To download songs from iTunes to your iPhone, follow these steps:
1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable.
2. Launch iTunes on your Mac.
3. Click the device icon in the top-left corner of the iTunes window.
4. Select “Music” from the left sidebar.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Music.”
6. Choose to either sync your entire music library or selected playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
7. Click the “Apply” button in the bottom-right corner.
8. iTunes will begin syncing your selected songs to your iPhone.
How to Download Songs from Finder to iPhone?
To download songs from Finder to your iPhone, adhere to these instructions:
1. Connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable.
2. Open a Finder window on your Mac.
3. Locate the songs you want to transfer on your Mac.
4. Drag and drop the songs from the Finder window to the “Music” tab under your connected iPhone in the Finder sidebar.
5. Wait while the songs are copied to your iPhone.
How to Download Songs from iCloud to iPhone?
To download songs from iCloud to your iPhone, proceed as follows:
1. On your iPhone, open the Music app.
2. Tap the “Library” tab at the bottom.
3. Tap “Songs” under Library to view all your songs.
4. Find the cloud icon with a downward arrow next to each song that is not downloaded.
5. Tap the cloud icon next to the songs you want to download.
6. The songs will begin downloading to your iPhone, and you can listen to them offline.
How to Download Songs from Google Play Music to iPhone?
To download songs from Google Play Music to your iPhone, use these steps:
1. On your Mac, download and install the Google Play Music Manager.
2. Open Google Play Music Manager on your Mac and log in with your Google account.
3. Follow the prompts to upload your music library to Google Play.
4. On your iPhone, download and install the Google Play Music app from the App Store.
5. Open the Google Play Music app and sign in with your Google account.
6. Your uploaded songs will be available for streaming or you can download them for offline listening.
How to Download Songs from Spotify to iPhone?
To download songs from Spotify to your iPhone, follow these simple instructions:
1. On your Mac, download and install the Spotify desktop app.
2. Open Spotify on your Mac and log in with your Spotify account.
3. Create playlists or add songs to existing playlists.
4. On your iPhone, download and install the Spotify app from the App Store.
5. Open Spotify and sign in with your Spotify account.
6. Find the playlists or songs you want to download and tap the “Download” button next to them.
7. The songs will be downloaded to your iPhone for offline listening.
How to Download Songs from SoundCloud to iPhone?
To download songs from SoundCloud to your iPhone, use the following steps:
1. On your Mac, open a web browser and go to SoundCloud’s website.
2. Log in to your SoundCloud account or create a new one if needed.
3. Find the song you want to download and copy its URL.
4. Open a new tab and visit an online SoundCloud downloader.
5. Paste the URL into the downloader and click the “Download” button.
6. Choose the format and quality for the song, then click “Download.”
7. Transfer the downloaded song from your Mac to your iPhone using iTunes or third-party transfer software.
Other Related FAQs
1.
Can I download songs directly from Safari?
No, you cannot directly download songs from Safari to your iPhone. You’ll need to use iTunes, Finder, or third-party apps to transfer the songs.
2.
Can I download songs from other music streaming apps?
It depends on the app. Some music streaming apps like Apple Music and Amazon Music allow downloads for offline listening, while others like YouTube Music only offer streaming.
3.
Can I download songs from my Mac to iPhone without using iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your Mac to iPhone without using iTunes by using third-party transfer tools like iMazing or AnyTrans.
4.
Can I download songs from YouTube to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download songs from YouTube using a YouTube downloader tool on your Mac, and then transfer them to your iPhone.
5.
Is it possible to download songs from a shared iCloud library?
Yes, if you have access to a shared iCloud library, you can download the songs from the library to your iPhone by following the steps mentioned earlier in this article.
6.
Do downloaded songs take up storage on my iPhone?
Yes, downloaded songs occupy storage space on your iPhone. Make sure you have enough free space available or consider removing old downloads to make room for new ones.
7.
Can I stream the songs instead of downloading them?
Yes, most music streaming apps allow you to stream songs without downloading them if you have a stable internet connection.
8.
Will downloaded songs be available offline?
Yes, once you download songs to your iPhone, you can listen to them offline without an internet connection.
9.
Can I download songs from my friend’s Mac to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your friend’s Mac to your iPhone using iTunes, Finder, or third-party transfer tools.
10.
Is it legal to download songs from online platforms?
It depends on the platform and the terms of use. Some platforms allow downloading for personal use, while others may require a subscription or prohibit downloading altogether.
11.
Can I download songs directly to my iPhone from the internet?
Unfortunately, you cannot download songs directly to your iPhone from the internet without using external tools or apps.
12.
Can I download songs from my Mac to multiple iPhones?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your Mac to multiple iPhones by connecting each iPhone to your Mac and following the steps outlined in this article for each device.