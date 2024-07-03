Music lovers who have built an extensive iTunes library over the years often ponder how to download their favorite songs from iTunes to their computer. Fortunately, the process is quite simple, and in this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to download songs from your iTunes library to your computer.
How to download songs from iTunes library to computer?
To download songs from your iTunes library to your computer, follow these easy steps:
1. **Open iTunes:** Launch the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes, you can download it for free from the Apple website.
2. **Sign in to your iTunes account:** Enter your Apple ID and password to log in to your iTunes account.
3. **Authorize your computer:** If prompted, authorize your computer to access your iTunes Library by selecting “Authorize This Computer” and entering your Apple ID and password again.
4. **Choose songs for download:** Browse through your iTunes Library and select the songs you want to download to your computer. You can choose individual songs, entire albums, or even playlists.
5. **Click on the “Download” button:** Once you have made your song selections, click on the “Download” button. You will find this button at the top of the iTunes window. The selected songs will start downloading to your computer.
6. **Monitor download progress:** You can keep track of the download progress in the “Downloads” section of the iTunes window. Once the downloads are complete, the songs will appear in your iTunes Library on your computer.
7. **Access your downloaded songs:** Now that the songs have been downloaded, you can access them by clicking on the “Music” tab in the iTunes Library. You will find all the downloaded songs listed here.
8. **Transfer songs to another device:** If you want to transfer the downloaded songs to another device, like an iPhone or iPod, simply connect your device to the computer and sync it with iTunes. The downloaded songs will be transferred to your device during the sync process.
Now that we have covered the step-by-step process of downloading songs from your iTunes library to your computer, here are answers to some related questions you may have:
FAQs
1. Can I download songs from iTunes to multiple computers?
Yes, you can download songs from iTunes to as many authorized computers as you like, as long as you sign in with your Apple ID.
2. Can I download songs directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can change the iTunes media folder location to an external hard drive in the iTunes settings, and all downloaded songs will be saved there.
3. Can I download songs I have previously purchased from iTunes?
Yes, when you log in to your iTunes account, you can re-download any songs you have purchased in the past without extra charges.
4. Can I download songs from Apple Music to my computer?
Yes, you can download songs from Apple Music to your computer for offline listening. Simply enable the “Download” option for the desired songs.
5. How do I redownload a song that didn’t download properly?
You can redownload songs that didn’t download properly by going to the “Purchased” section in the iTunes Store and locating the song you want to redownload.
6. Can I download songs from iTunes Match to my computer?
Yes, iTunes Match allows you to download songs from your entire music library to your computer by enabling the “Download” option next to each song.
7. Can I download songs from Apple Music to my Android device?
No, Apple Music is only available on Apple devices. However, you can use Apple Music on your computer and sync the downloaded songs to your Android device via third-party apps.
8. Can I download songs from iTunes to a non-Apple MP3 player?
Yes, you can download songs from iTunes to any non-Apple MP3 player by converting the songs to MP3 format and transferring them manually.
9. Can I download an entire playlist from iTunes?
Yes, you can download an entire playlist from iTunes by selecting the playlist and then clicking on the “Download” button.
10. Can I download songs from iTunes without an Apple ID?
No, an Apple ID is required to download songs from the iTunes store.
11. Can I download songs I haven’t purchased from iTunes to my computer?
No, you can only download songs from iTunes that you have purchased or obtained using the “iTunes Match” or “Apple Music” subscription services.
12. Can I download songs from iTunes on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download songs from iTunes on your iPhone or iPad by using the iTunes Store app. However, the downloaded songs will be stored in the Music app on your device.