How to download song on spotify to computer?

How to Download Songs on Spotify to Your Computer
Spotify has revolutionized the way we listen to music, providing access to millions of songs right at our fingertips. However, there may be times when you want to enjoy your favorite tracks without an internet connection. In such cases, downloading songs from Spotify to your computer becomes a lifesaver. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading songs on Spotify to your computer, along with answering some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
To download songs on Spotify to your computer and enjoy them offline, follow these simple steps:
1. **Launch Spotify:** Open the Spotify application on your computer and log in to your account.
2. **Search for Songs:** Look for the songs you would like to download by using the search bar provided at the top of the Spotify interface.
3. **Create a Playlist:** Once you’ve found the song you want to download, create a new playlist specifically for offline listening.
4. **Add Songs to the Playlist:** Add the desired songs to the newly created playlist by right-clicking on each song and selecting “Add to Playlist.”
5. **Activate Download Mode:** Ensure that you have an active internet connection and find the toggle switch labeled “Download” next to the playlist you’ve just created. Enable this toggle to download the playlist and all its songs.
6. **Wait for Download Completion:** Spotify will now start downloading the playlist to your computer. The time taken for download completion will depend on the size of the playlist and the speed of your internet connection.
7. **Enjoy Offline Listening:** Once the download is complete, you can enjoy your favorite songs in offline mode, even without an active internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Can I download songs on Spotify without a premium account?
A1. No, downloading songs on Spotify for offline listening is only available for premium users.
Q2. How many songs can I download on Spotify?
A2. Premium users can download up to 10,000 songs per device on a maximum of five different devices.
Q3. Which devices support offline song downloads on Spotify?
A3. Currently, you can download songs on Spotify for offline listening on computers, smartphones, tablets, and certain smartwatches.
Q4. Can I download songs on Spotify using the web player?
A4. No, downloading songs on Spotify is only possible using the desktop or mobile application.
Q5. How long can I keep the downloaded songs on Spotify?
A5. As long as you have an active Spotify Premium subscription, your downloaded songs will remain available offline.
Q6. Can I share downloaded songs with others?
A6. No, downloaded songs on Spotify are protected by DRM and cannot be shared or transferred to other devices.
Q7. Can I download songs directly to an external storage device?
A7. Yes, you can specify an external storage location for downloaded songs in the Spotify settings.
Q8. What happens to my downloaded songs if I cancel my Spotify Premium subscription?
A8. Once your premium subscription ends, you will lose access to the downloaded songs, and they will no longer be available for offline listening.
Q9. Can I only download playlists, or can I download individual songs too?
A9. You can download both playlists and individual songs on Spotify for offline listening.
Q10. Do downloaded songs take up storage space on my computer?
A10. Yes, downloaded songs are stored on your computer’s storage or the external storage device.
Q11. Can I set downloaded songs as my computer’s ringtone?
A11. Unfortunately, Spotify’s terms of service do not allow downloaded songs to be used as ringtones.
Q12. How often do I need to connect to the internet to verify my Spotify subscription?
A12. For Spotify Premium, you need to connect to the internet at least once every 30 days to maintain your subscription status and access offline content.
Now that you know how to download songs on Spotify to your computer, you can enjoy your favorite tracks wherever you go, even when an internet connection is not available. Happy listening!