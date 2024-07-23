Google Play Music was a popular digital music platform that allowed users to purchase and stream music. However, as of December 2020, Google Play Music has been replaced by YouTube Music. While YouTube Music provides a similar service, some users may still have songs purchased or uploaded to Google Play Music and want to download them to their computer for offline listening. In this article, we will guide you on how to download songs from Google Play to your computer.
How to download song from Google Play to computer?
The process of downloading songs from Google Play to your computer involves several steps. To make it easier for you, we have broken down the process into simple steps:
Step 1: Download and install the Google Play Music Manager:
The Google Play Music Manager is an application that allows you to download your music from Google Play Music to your computer. Visit the Google Play Music website, navigate to the settings, and download the Music Manager application.
Step 2: Sign in to your Google account:
Open the Music Manager application and sign in using your Google account credentials.
Step 3: Choose your download preferences:
Customize your download preferences by selecting the desired download location and audio format.
Step 4: Select the songs you want to download:
You can choose to download your entire library or select specific songs or albums.
Step 5: Initiate the download:
Click on the “Download” button to start downloading the selected songs to your computer.
Step 6: Wait for the download to complete:
The time it takes for the download to complete depends on the number of songs and your internet connection speed. Once the download is finished, you can access the songs on your computer.
Now that you know how to download songs from Google Play to your computer, let’s address some frequently asked questions about this process:
FAQs:
1. Can I download songs I have uploaded to Google Play Music?
Yes, you can download both purchased songs and songs you have uploaded to Google Play Music.
2. Can I download songs from Google Play Music if I don’t have a subscription?
Yes, you can download purchased songs or songs you have uploaded to Google Play Music without a subscription.
3. Can I download songs in multiple formats?
Yes, the Google Play Music Manager allows you to choose the audio format in which you want to download your songs.
4. Can I download songs to an external hard drive?
Yes, during the customization of your download preferences, you can choose to store the downloaded songs in any location, including external hard drives.
5. Can I download songs on multiple devices using the same Google account?
Yes, once you have downloaded the songs to your computer, you can transfer them to other devices using file transfer methods like USB or cloud storage.
6. Can I queue multiple songs for download at once?
Yes, you can select multiple songs or even your entire library to download all at once.
7. Can I download songs from Google Play Music on a Mac?
Yes, the Google Play Music Manager is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems.
8. Can I play the downloaded songs on any media player?
Yes, the downloaded songs can be played on any media player that supports the audio format in which you downloaded them.
9. How long can I access the downloaded songs?
Once the songs are downloaded to your computer, you can access and play them indefinitely, even without an internet connection.
10. Can I redownload the songs if I lose them?
Yes, as long as the songs are still available on your Google Play Music account, you can redownload them to your computer.
11. Can I download songs to my mobile device?
The process described in this article is specifically for downloading songs from Google Play to a computer. However, you can download songs directly to your mobile device using the YouTube Music app.
12. Can I download entire playlists from Google Play Music?
Yes, you can download entire playlists by selecting them in the Google Play Music Manager and initiating the download process.