How to download sling TV to computer windows?

Sling TV is a popular streaming platform that allows you to access your favorite TV shows, movies, and live sports, all from the comfort of your computer. If you’re wondering how to download Sling TV to your Windows computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to get Sling TV up and running on your computer in no time.
Step 1: Open a Web Browser
The first step is to open a web browser on your Windows computer. You can use any web browser of your choice, such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.
Step 2: Visit the Sling TV Website
Next, navigate to the official Sling TV website. You can do this by entering “www.sling.com” in the address bar of your browser and hitting Enter.
Step 3: Sign Up or Sign In
If you already have a Sling TV account, click on the “Sign In” button at the top-right corner of the website and enter your login credentials. If you’re new to Sling TV, click on the “Watch Now 7 Days Free” button to sign up for an account.
Step 4: Choose a Subscription
Once you’re signed in or signed up, you will be prompted to choose a subscription plan that suits your preferences. Sling TV offers various packages with different channel lineups, so select the one that meets your entertainment needs.
Step 5: Download the Sling TV App
**Finally, to download Sling TV on your computer, locate and click on the “Get the App” or “Download” button on the Sling TV website. This will initiate the download of the Sling TV app installer file.
Step 6: Install the Sling TV App
Once the app installer file has finished downloading, locate it in your computer’s Downloads folder or the location where you chose to save it. Double-click the file to start the installation process.
**Note: Ensure that you have administrative privileges on your Windows computer to install the app.
Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Sling TV app on your computer. The installation process may take a few minutes.
Step 7: Launch the Sling TV App
After the installation is complete, locate the Sling TV app icon on your desktop or in the Start Menu. Double-click on the icon to launch the application.
Step 8: Sign In to the Sling TV App
Upon launching the Sling TV app, you will be prompted to sign in using your Sling TV account credentials. Enter your login details and click on the “Sign In” button.
Step 9: Start Streaming!
Once signed in, you can start exploring the extensive range of content available on Sling TV. Browse through the various channels and shows, and start streaming your favorite programs on your computer!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use Sling TV on any Windows computer?
Yes, Sling TV is compatible with most Windows computers running Windows 7 or later.
2. How much does a Sling TV subscription cost?
Sling TV offers various subscription packages starting at $35 per month.
3. Is there a free trial available?
Yes, Sling TV offers a free trial period of 7 days for new users.
4. Can I stream Sling TV on multiple devices simultaneously?
Yes, Sling TV allows you to stream on multiple devices depending on your subscription package. Some packages support streaming on up to three devices simultaneously.
5. Can I download shows and movies on Sling TV?
No, Sling TV does not currently offer the ability to download content for offline viewing.
6. Is an internet connection required to use Sling TV?
Yes, a stable internet connection is necessary to stream content on Sling TV.
7. Can I cancel my Sling TV subscription at any time?
Yes, you can cancel your Sling TV subscription at any time without any penalties or long-term commitments.
8. Does Sling TV offer live sports channels?
Yes, Sling TV provides access to various live sports channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports.
9. Can I customize my channel lineup on Sling TV?
Yes, Sling TV allows you to customize your channel lineup to a certain extent by choosing from available add-ons and extras.
10. Can I use Sling TV on my Mac computer?
Yes, Sling TV is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.
11. Does Sling TV offer closed captioning for accessibility?
Yes, Sling TV provides closed captioning support for many of its programs.
12. Is Sling TV available in all regions?
Sling TV is available in select regions of the United States. However, certain channels may be restricted based on your location.
That’s it! Now you know how to download Sling TV on your Windows computer. Enjoy streaming your favorite shows and channels!