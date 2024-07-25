How to download shows from netflix on your computer?

Netflix has become one of the most popular streaming platforms, offering a vast library of TV shows and movies. While the streaming feature is convenient, there are times when you may want to download your favorite shows from Netflix to watch offline on your computer. This can be particularly useful when you’re traveling or when you have limited internet access. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download shows from Netflix on your computer.
Step 1: Install the Netflix App
To download Netflix shows on your computer, you need to have the Netflix app installed. This app is available for Windows 10 and macOS computers. You can download the app from the official Netflix website or the Microsoft Store for Windows users.
Step 2: Sign in to Your Netflix Account
Launch the Netflix app on your computer and sign in with your Netflix account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you need to create one before proceeding.
Step 3: Choose the Show to Download
Navigate through the Netflix library and pick the show you want to download. Click on the show’s thumbnail to open its details page.
Step 4: Check for Download Options
Not all shows on Netflix are available for download. To check if a show can be downloaded, look for the download icon (an arrow pointing downward). This icon usually appears next to each episode or below the show’s description.
Step 5: Start the Download
Once you’ve found a downloadable show, click on the download icon next to the desired episode or the show’s description. The download will start, and you can monitor its progress in the Downloads section of the Netflix app.
Step 6: Watch the Downloaded Show
After the download is complete, you can watch the show offline by going to the Downloads section and clicking on the thumbnail of the downloaded show. Enjoy your favorite Netflix shows without an internet connection!
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download shows from Netflix on any desktop or laptop?
Yes, you can download shows from Netflix on any Windows 10 or macOS computer.
2. Is downloading shows from Netflix free?
Yes, downloading shows from Netflix is included in your Netflix subscription, and there are no additional charges.
3. Can I download any show from Netflix?
Not all shows are available for download due to licensing agreements. Look for the download icon next to the show’s thumbnail or description to see if it is downloadable.
4. How long can I keep downloaded shows on my computer?
The availability of downloaded shows varies. Some shows expire after a certain period, while others can be kept indefinitely as long as you have an active Netflix subscription.
5. Can I download shows on my computer and transfer them to another device?
No, downloaded Netflix shows are DRM protected and can only be played within the Netflix app on the device they were downloaded on.
6. How much storage space do I need for downloaded shows?
The amount of storage space required depends on the show’s length and quality. One hour of standard definition video typically requires around 500MB, while high-definition videos can require more.
7. How many shows can I download at once?
There is no specified limit to the number of shows you can download at once. However, the total number of downloads is limited by the available storage space on your computer.
8. Can I download shows from Netflix using a web browser?
No, the Netflix app is required to download shows. The web browser version of Netflix does not support downloading.
9. Can I download shows over a cellular network?
Yes, you can download shows using a cellular network, but be aware that it may consume a significant portion of your data plan.
10. Are subtitles available for downloaded shows?
Yes, downloaded shows retain their subtitle and audio options, allowing you to customize your viewing experience.
11. Can I download an entire TV show season at once?
Yes, you can download an entire TV show season by selecting the download icon next to the season’s thumbnail or description.
12. Can I schedule downloads to occur overnight?
Unfortunately, the Netflix app does not offer a built-in option to schedule downloads. However, you can manually start downloads and leave your computer running overnight.