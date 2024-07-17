How to download ring videos from computer?

Ring is a popular home security system that allows you to monitor and record activities around your property using video cameras. If you have a Ring video and want to download it to your computer, there are a few different methods you can use. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download Ring videos from your computer.
Method 1: Using the Ring App
If you have the Ring app installed on your computer, follow these simple steps to download a Ring video:
1. Launch the Ring app and log in to your account.
2. Go to the “Event History” section in the app.
3. Scroll through the events until you find the video you want to download.
4. Click on the video to open it and then click on the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) icon.
5. From the options that appear, select “Download”.
6. The video will be downloaded to your computer’s default download location.
Method 2: Using Ring.com
If you prefer to download Ring videos directly from the Ring website using your computer’s web browser, follow these steps:
1. Open your preferred web browser and visit ring.com.
2. Log in to your Ring account.
3. Navigate to the “Event History” section on the website.
4. Locate the video you want to download and click on it to open.
5. Once the video is playing, right-click on the video screen.
6. From the right-click menu, select “Save Video As” or a similar option.
7. Choose the destination folder on your computer where you want to save the video and click “Save”.
Method 3: Using Third-Party Software
If you want more control over the video download process or need to download multiple videos at once, using third-party software is a viable option. One such software is Video DownloadHelper:
1. Install the Video DownloadHelper browser extension on your computer’s web browser.
2. Open the Ring website and log in to your account.
3. Play the video you want to download.
4. Click on the Video DownloadHelper extension icon in your browser.
5. A list of available video downloads will appear, select the appropriate video quality and format.
6. Choose the destination folder on your computer and click “Save”.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Ring videos from my computer without using the Ring app or website?
No, downloading Ring videos directly from a computer requires the use of either the Ring app or the Ring website.
2. Can I download videos that are stored in the Ring cloud?
Yes, you can download videos that are stored in the Ring cloud using the Ring app or the Ring website.
3. Are there any limitations to the number of videos I can download?
There are no specific limitations imposed by Ring on the number of videos you can download from your account.
4. Can I download videos from my Ring doorbell or only from other Ring cameras?
You can download videos from both your Ring doorbell and other Ring cameras using the Ring app or website.
5. Can I choose the video quality when downloading from the Ring app or website?
No, the video quality for downloading is generally set by the app or website and may vary depending on the original video quality.
6. Does downloading Ring videos cost any additional fees?
No, downloading Ring videos from your account does not incur any additional fees.
7. How long does it take to download a Ring video?
The download time depends on your internet connection speed and the size of the video file.
8. Can I download videos from Ring to an external storage device?
Yes, once the videos are downloaded to your computer, you can transfer them to external storage devices if desired.
9. Can I edit Ring videos after downloading them?
Yes, downloaded Ring videos can be edited using video editing software on your computer.
10. Can I download multiple videos at once using the Ring app or website?
While the Ring app and website allow you to view and download multiple videos, you can only download one video at a time.
11. Are downloaded Ring videos watermarked?
No, downloaded Ring videos do not contain watermarks.
12. Can I download Ring videos from a different computer than the one used for recording?
Yes, you can log in to your Ring account from any computer and download videos recorded by your Ring devices.