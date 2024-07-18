How to download quickbooks pro 2106 to a second computer?

**How to Download QuickBooks Pro 2016 to a Second Computer**
QuickBooks Pro is a popular accounting software used by businesses to manage their finances effectively. If you already have QuickBooks Pro 2016 installed on one computer and need to download it onto a second computer, here is a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.
1. **Locate your QuickBooks Pro 2016 license and product information.** You will need your license number and product number during the installation process. You can usually find this information on the original packaging or in an email from Intuit if you purchased the software online.
2. **Ensure your second computer meets the system requirements.** QuickBooks Pro 2016 has specific requirements, including operating system compatibility and hardware specifications. Make sure your second computer meets these requirements to ensure smooth installation and usage.
3. **Visit the Intuit website and sign in to your account.** Go to the Intuit website (www.intuit.com) and sign in using the credentials associated with your QuickBooks Pro 2016 purchase. If you don’t have an account, create one using your license and product information.
4. **Navigate to the QuickBooks Pro 2016 download section.** Once signed in, navigate to the QuickBooks Pro 2016 download section. This may be under “My Account” or a similar tab, depending on your Intuit account interface.
5. **Download the QuickBooks Pro 2016 installation file.** Look for the download link for QuickBooks Pro 2016 and click on it. Choose the option to download the installation file to your second computer. The file may be large, so be patient while it completes.
6. **Double-click the downloaded file to start the installation.** Once the download is complete, locate the file on your second computer and double-click it to initiate the installation process. Follow any on-screen instructions to proceed.
7. **Enter your license and product information.** During the installation process, you will be prompted to enter your license and product information. Use the details from step 1 to fill in the required fields accurately. This will ensure that the software is properly licensed.
8. **Choose your installation options.** You may be given several installation options, such as selecting a custom installation location or adding additional features. Choose the options that best suit your needs and preferences.
9. **Wait for the installation to complete.** The installation process may take some time, depending on your computer’s performance and the installation options you selected. Allow the process to complete without interruption.
10. **Launch QuickBooks Pro 2016 on your second computer.** Once the installation is finished, find the QuickBooks Pro 2016 icon on your desktop or in your Start menu and double-click it to launch the software. You may need to enter your login credentials or set up a new account.
11. **Restore your company file or create a new one.** If you have an existing company file, you can restore it from a backup or transfer it from your first computer using external storage or cloud services. Alternatively, you can create a new company file and start fresh.
12. **Begin using QuickBooks Pro 2016 on your second computer.** Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed QuickBooks Pro 2016 on your second computer. You can now start using the software to manage your business’s finances efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 on multiple computers with a single license?
No, a single QuickBooks Pro 2016 license allows you to install and use the software on only one computer.
2. Can I transfer my QuickBooks Pro 2016 license from one computer to another?
Yes, you can transfer your QuickBooks Pro 2016 license to a new computer by deactivating the software on the old computer and reactivating it on the new one.
3. Can I download QuickBooks Pro 2016 on a Mac computer?
No, QuickBooks Pro 2016 is only compatible with Windows operating systems. If you have a Mac computer, you will need to consider QuickBooks for Mac or use virtualization software like Parallels Desktop.
4. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 on a computer running an older version of Windows?
QuickBooks Pro 2016 requires Windows 7 or later. If your computer is running an older version of Windows, it is not compatible with QuickBooks Pro 2016.
5. Can I use QuickBooks Pro 2016 on a network?
Yes, QuickBooks Pro 2016 can be installed and used on a network. You will need to set up a multi-user environment and ensure all users have the necessary permissions.
6. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 on both my desktop and laptop?
No, a single license for QuickBooks Pro 2016 only allows installation and use on one computer. If you need to use the software on multiple devices, you will need additional licenses.
7. Can I download QuickBooks Pro 2016 from third-party websites?
It is recommended to download QuickBooks Pro 2016 directly from the official Intuit website to ensure you are getting a legitimate and secure version of the software.
8. Can I upgrade from QuickBooks Pro 2016 to a newer version?
Yes, you can upgrade from QuickBooks Pro 2016 to a newer version of QuickBooks. However, you will need to purchase the upgrade and follow the specific upgrade instructions provided by Intuit.
9. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 without an internet connection?
While an internet connection is not required during the installation process, it is recommended to connect to the internet afterward to activate the software and receive updates.
10. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 on a computer with limited hard drive space?
QuickBooks Pro 2016 requires a significant amount of disk space to install and function properly. Make sure your second computer has enough free space to accommodate the software.
11. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 alongside a previous version of QuickBooks?
Yes, you can have multiple versions of QuickBooks installed on the same computer. However, it is recommended to consult the Intuit website or customer support for specific instructions and compatibility.
12. Can I install QuickBooks Pro 2016 on a computer with an existing QuickBooks company file?
Yes, during the installation process, you can choose to restore an existing QuickBooks company file or create a new one. Make sure to have a backup of your company file before proceeding.