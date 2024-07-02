How to download purchased songs from itunes to computer?

If you’re an avid music lover, chances are you have purchased songs from iTunes. But have you ever wondered how to download those purchased songs to your computer? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading music from iTunes to your computer, so you can enjoy your favorite tunes offline, anytime you want.
The Steps to Download Purchased Songs from iTunes to Computer:
Downloading your purchased songs from iTunes to your computer is a straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps:
1. **Launch iTunes:** Open the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, visit the Apple website and download the latest version.
2. **Sign in:** Sign in to your iTunes account using your Apple ID and password.
3. **Access your account:** Once signed in, click on your Apple ID, which is located in the upper-right corner of the iTunes window.
4. **Go to “Purchased”:** From the drop-down menu, select “Purchased” to access your purchased content.
5. **Choose “Music”:** In the next window, click on the “Music” tab to view all the songs you have purchased.
6. **Select songs for download:** Browse through your purchased songs and choose the ones you wish to download to your computer.
7. **Download the songs:** To download a song, click on the cloud icon located next to the song title. If you want to download all your purchased songs, click on the cloud icon at the top-right corner of the window to download them all.
8. **Wait for download:** iTunes will start downloading your selected songs. The progress of each download will be displayed next to the song title.
9. **Access downloaded songs:** Once the download is complete, you can find your purchased songs in the “Recently Added” section of your iTunes library.
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded your purchased songs from iTunes to your computer. Now you can listen to your favorite music offline or transfer them to any device you like.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I only download songs I have purchased from iTunes?
Yes, this process is specifically for downloading songs that you have purchased from iTunes.
2. Can I download songs from iTunes without using my computer?
Yes, you can download songs directly to your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using the iTunes Store app.
3. Can I re-download my purchased songs if I accidentally delete them?
Yes, you can re-download your purchased songs from the iTunes Store without being charged again.
4. Can I download songs from iTunes on Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, iTunes is available for both Windows and Mac computers, allowing you to download purchased songs on either platform.
5. Can I download songs from iTunes to multiple computers?
Yes, you can download your purchased songs to multiple computers, as long as you are signed in to your iTunes account.
6. Can I download songs from iTunes on my Android device?
No, iTunes is not available for Android devices. However, you can use third-party software to transfer your iTunes library to an Android device.
7. Can I download songs from iTunes if I don’t have an Apple ID?
No, you need an Apple ID to access the iTunes Store and download songs.
8. Can I download songs in bulk from iTunes?
Yes, you can download multiple purchased songs from iTunes simultaneously by selecting them and clicking on the cloud icon.
9. Can I download songs from iTunes on a public computer?
It is not recommended to access your iTunes account or download songs on public computers, as it may compromise your personal information.
10. Can I download songs from iTunes if my subscription has expired?
Yes, you can still download and access songs you have purchased from iTunes even if your Apple Music subscription has expired.
11. Can I download songs from iTunes to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose to save your downloaded songs directly to an external hard drive during the iTunes installation process.
12. Can I download songs from iTunes in a different format?
By default, iTunes downloads songs in the AAC format. However, you can change the import settings in iTunes preferences to download songs in a different format such as MP3.