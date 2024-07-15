Pandora is one of the most popular music streaming services, known for its vast collection of songs and personalized stations. If you’re an avid Pandora user and have purchased or downloaded music onto your iPhone, you may wonder how to transfer it to your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, ensuring that you can enjoy your purchased Pandora music on your computer as well.
**How to download purchased Pandora music from iPhone to computer?**
Transferring purchased Pandora music from your iPhone to your computer is not as straightforward as simply syncing your devices. Unfortunately, Pandora does not offer a direct download feature. However, there is a workaround that allows you to achieve this task.
Follow the steps below to download your purchased Pandora music from your iPhone to your computer:
1. Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
2. Open iTunes on your computer if it doesn’t launch automatically.
3. Click on the device icon that appears in the iTunes window.
4. In the left sidebar, select “Music” under “On My Device” or “Settings” > “Music” if you’re using the latest iTunes version.
5. Check the box next to “Sync Music” if it isn’t already selected.
6. Select either the entire music library or specific playlists, artists, albums, or genres you want to transfer.
7. Click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button to start the synchronization process.
8. Once the synchronization is complete, you will find your purchased Pandora music in your iTunes library on your computer.
By following these steps, you can successfully download your purchased Pandora music from your iPhone to your computer and enjoy it without internet connectivity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download Pandora songs to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download Pandora songs to your iPhone using the Pandora app. However, downloaded songs are only accessible within the Pandora app and cannot be transferred to other devices.
2. Can I transfer Pandora music from my iPhone to my computer without iTunes?
There is no direct method to transfer Pandora music from your iPhone to your computer without using iTunes. However, you can use third-party software to achieve this, like iExplorer or AnyTrans.
3. Can I use iCloud to transfer my Pandora music?
No, iCloud does not support transferring or syncing of Pandora music. It is primarily designed for backing up and syncing other iOS data.
4. Can I transfer my Pandora music to another music streaming service?
As Pandora music is DRM-protected, it cannot be transferred to another music streaming service directly. However, you can use third-party software to record and capture the audio playback on your computer and then manually upload it to another streaming service of your choice.
5. Can I download Pandora music on my computer directly?
Pandora does not provide an option to download music directly to a computer. The Pandora app is primarily designed for streaming music, and offline listening is only available within the app.
6. Can I burn my purchased Pandora music to a CD?
As Pandora music is DRM-protected, it cannot be burned to a CD directly. However, you can use third-party software to record and capture the audio playback on your computer, then burn it to a CD.
7. Is it legal to download Pandora music onto my computer?
Downloading and storing Pandora music on your computer without proper authorization from Pandora is a violation of their terms of service and can be considered illegal. Ensure you have the necessary rights or licenses before downloading any copyrighted material.
8. Can I download Pandora music if I’m using a free account?
Unfortunately, downloading Pandora music is only available for Pandora Premium subscribers. Free account holders can only stream music within the app.
9. Can I transfer my Pandora music to an Android device?
You cannot directly transfer Pandora music to an Android device from an iPhone. However, if you follow the steps above to transfer the music to your computer, you can then synchronize it with your Android device using appropriate software or methods.
10. Can I download Pandora podcasts?
Downloading Pandora podcasts is currently not possible within the app. However, you can consider using third-party podcasting apps to download and listen to podcasts.
11. Can I download Pandora music onto multiple devices?
Pandora Premium subscribers can sync their music across multiple devices, including iOS, Android, and web platforms. However, downloaded songs can only be accessed within the Pandora app.
12. Will my downloaded Pandora music expire?
Downloaded Pandora music remains accessible as long as your Pandora Premium subscription is active. If your subscription lapses or is canceled, you may lose access to your downloaded music collection.