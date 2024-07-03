How to download purchased itunes music on different computer?

Title: How to Download Your Purchased iTunes Music on a Different Computer
Introduction:
Many iTunes users often find themselves needing to download their purchased music on a different computer due to various reasons. Whether you’ve bought new hardware, switched devices, or are simply accessing your music library from another computer, the process can seem confusing at first. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to easily download your purchased iTunes music on a different computer.
How to download purchased iTunes music on a different computer?
To download your purchased iTunes music on a different computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Open iTunes on the computer you want to download your music onto.
2. Go to the iTunes Store by clicking on the “iTunes Store” button located in the top right corner of the iTunes window.
3. Log in to your iTunes account using your Apple ID and password.
4. Once you’re signed in, click on your Apple ID at the top right corner of the iTunes Store window, then choose “Account”.
5. On your Account Information page, scroll down to “iTunes in the Cloud”.
6. To download a specific purchase, click on the “More” button next to the item you want to download, and then select “Download”.
7. Alternatively, to download all your purchased iTunes music, scroll down to “Hidden Purchases” and click on “Manage” next to it.
8. Select the music you want to download by clicking the “Download” button next to each item or click on “Download All” to download them all together.
9. Your purchased iTunes music will now begin downloading to your computer’s iTunes library.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download my purchased iTunes music on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have the necessary login credentials for your iTunes account, you can download your purchased music onto any computer.
2. Do I need an internet connection while downloading my purchased music?
Yes, you need an active internet connection to access the iTunes Store and download your music.
3. Can I download my iTunes purchases on a Windows PC?
Absolutely! The process to download your purchased iTunes music is the same on both Mac and Windows computers.
4. Can I only download my purchased music, or can I download other media as well?
You can download not only music but also movies, TV shows, books, and apps purchased through iTunes using the same process.
5. Can I re-download my music multiple times?
Yes, you can download your purchased music as many times as you want without any limitations.
6. Do I need to authorize the computer before downloading my purchased music?
If you haven’t authorized the computer with your iTunes account before, you may be prompted to do so. Follow the on-screen instructions to authorize the computer and proceed with the download.
7. Can I download music from different Apple IDs onto the same computer?
Yes, you can download music from multiple Apple IDs onto the same computer, provided that you sign in and out of each iTunes account accordingly.
8. What if my Apple ID is linked to multiple iTunes Stores?
If your Apple ID is associated with multiple iTunes Stores (e.g., different countries), you will only be able to download your purchases from the Store you made them in.
9. Can I download my purchased iTunes music on an iOS device?
No, to download your purchased iTunes music on an iOS device, you can simply open the Music app and go to the “Purchased” section to re-download your music directly.
10. Can I download my music onto an external storage device?
Yes, you can save your purchased iTunes music onto an external storage device by selecting the appropriate save location during the download process.
11. Can I download my music on a public computer?
While it is technically possible to download your purchased iTunes music on a public computer, it is not recommended for security reasons. It’s best to use a trusted personal computer to avoid potential privacy risks.
12. Are there any restrictions on downloading previously downloaded music?
If you have already downloaded your purchased iTunes music onto a computer, you can simply log in to your iTunes account on another computer and download it again without any restrictions.
Conclusion:
Downloading your purchased iTunes music on a different computer is a straightforward process that allows you to access your favorite tracks without limitations. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily transfer your music library to any computer and enjoy your purchased music wherever you go. Keep in mind the FAQs provided to clarify any additional queries you may have during the process.