**How to download pokemon games on computer?**
Pokemon games have always been a popular choice for gamers of all ages. The thrill of capturing and training these adorable creatures has captured our hearts for decades. While the traditional way to play Pokemon games has been on handheld consoles such as the Game Boy or Nintendo DS, you can also enjoy these games on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of how to download Pokemon games on your computer and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
FAQs:
1. Can I legally download Pokemon games for free on my computer?
No, downloading copyrighted Pokemon games for free is illegal and goes against the terms and conditions set by the game developers.
2. Where can I legally obtain Pokemon games for my computer?
You can legally obtain Pokemon games for your computer by purchasing them from authorized distributors such as official online stores or licensed resellers.
3. Can I play Pokemon games on my computer without any extra software?
To play Pokemon games on your computer, you will need an emulator program that mimics the functions of a handheld console.
4. Which emulator should I use to play Pokemon games on my computer?
There are various reliable emulators available for Pokemon games, such as VisualBoy Advance, DeSmuME, and Citra.
5. What are the system requirements for running a Pokemon game emulator?
The system requirements vary depending on the emulator and game you choose. However, a decently powered computer should be able to handle most Pokemon game emulators.
6. Where can I find Pokemon ROMs to use with the emulator?
ROMs are digital copies of the game cartridges, and it is important to note that downloading ROMs of copyrighted games is illegal. However, you can create your own ROMs by dumping them from your legally owned game cartridges.
7. Can I transfer my Pokemon from the handheld games to the computer?
Yes, you can transfer your Pokemon from handheld games to the computer by using a Pokemon Bank service or by using an emulator that supports save file imports.
8. Is it possible to play online with other Pokemon trainers using a computer emulator?
Yes, some emulators allow online play, enabling you to connect and battle or trade Pokemon with other players around the world.
9. Can I use my keyboard to play Pokemon games on the computer?
Yes, most emulators allow you to customize the keyboard controls for a comfortable gaming experience. However, using a controller is often preferred for a more authentic feel.
10. Are there any risks associated with downloading Pokemon game emulators?
While emulators themselves are safe to use, downloading them from unauthorized or shady sources may expose your computer to malware or viruses. Stick to reputable websites to avoid any risks.
11. Can I use cheat codes in Pokemon games downloaded on my computer?
Yes, most emulators support cheat codes that allow you to modify the game’s mechanics, catch certain Pokemon easily, or unlock special features.
12. Are Pokemon games regularly updated for computer emulators?
Pokemon game emulators usually support older Pokemon game versions. However, they may not be updated as frequently as the official handheld versions, so you may not have access to the latest features or Pokemon from newer releases.
In conclusion, downloading Pokemon games on your computer can be a great way to experience these beloved games in a different way. However, it is crucial to obtain games and emulators legally to respect the hard work of developers and protect your computer from potential risks. So why not dive into the world of Pokemon on your computer today and relive the nostalgia or create new memories?