How to download podcast on Apple computer?

Podcasts have become immensely popular in recent years, providing a fantastic way to listen to entertaining and informative content wherever you are. If you are an Apple computer user, you might be wondering how to download and enjoy your favorite podcasts hassle-free. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
Step 1: Open the Apple Podcasts App
The Apple Podcasts app is pre-installed on your Apple computer, so you don’t need to download anything additional. To open the app, simply click on the Podcasts icon located in your Applications folder.
Step 2: Search for the Podcast
Once you have opened the Apple Podcasts app, you can search for your desired podcast. Type the name of the podcast into the search bar located at the top-right corner of the app window and press Enter.
Step 3: Select the Podcast
From the search results, click on the podcast you wish to download. This will open the podcast page, where you can find more details about the podcast and its episodes.
Step 4: Choose and Download Episodes
On the podcast page, you will see a list of available episodes. To download an episode, click on the cloud-shaped download icon located next to the episode’s title. The episode will then begin downloading onto your Apple computer.
Step 5: Access Your Downloaded Podcasts
Once the downloading process is complete, you can access your downloaded podcasts by clicking on the “Library” tab located at the top-left corner of the Apple Podcasts app. This will display all the podcasts you have downloaded, making it easy for you to listen to them anytime, even when you’re offline.
Step 6: Manage Your Subscriptions
The Apple Podcasts app allows you to subscribe to your favorite podcasts, ensuring you never miss an episode. To manage your subscriptions, click on the “Library” tab, and then select “Shows.” From there, you can choose to subscribe or unsubscribe to any podcast.
Now that you know how to download podcasts on your Apple computer let’s address some commonly asked questions:
1. Can I download podcasts from sources other than the Apple Podcasts app?
Yes, various websites and apps, such as Spotify and SoundCloud, offer podcasts that can be downloaded and listened to on your Apple computer.
2. Can I download podcasts on my iPhone and sync them to my Apple computer?
Yes, you can download podcasts on your iPhone using the Apple Podcasts app, and then sync them to your Apple computer using iTunes.
3. Can I download podcasts while using a mobile data connection?
Yes, you can download podcasts while using a mobile data connection. However, be aware that downloading large files may consume a significant amount of data, so it’s advisable to use a Wi-Fi connection whenever possible.
4. Can I download podcasts to an external storage device?
Yes, you can. When downloading podcasts, you have the option to choose where you want to save them. Select your desired external storage device, such as an external hard drive or USB flash drive, as the download location.
5. Can I schedule podcast downloads for a specific time?
Unfortunately, the Apple Podcasts app does not have a feature that allows you to schedule podcast downloads.
6. Can I automatically delete downloaded podcasts after listening to them?
Yes, you can configure the Apple Podcasts app to automatically delete downloaded episodes after they have been listened to. To enable this feature, go to the Apple Podcasts app’s settings and select the option for automatic deletion.
7. Can I download multiple episodes at once?
Yes, you can download multiple episodes of a podcast at once. Simply click on the cloud-shaped download icon next to each episode you want to download.
8. Can I download podcasts while listening to other audio on my Apple computer?
Yes, you can continue downloading podcasts while listening to other audio on your Apple computer, such as music or videos.
9. Can I download podcasts only when connected to Wi-Fi?
Yes, you can set the Apple Podcasts app to only download podcasts when you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. To enable this feature, go to the Apple Podcasts app’s settings and select the option for Wi-Fi downloads.
10. Can I remove downloaded podcasts to free up storage space?
Yes, you can remove downloaded podcasts from the Apple Podcasts app to free up storage space on your Apple computer. Simply select the podcast episode you want to remove and click on the trash icon.
11. Can I recover deleted podcasts?
Unfortunately, once you delete a podcast episode from the Apple Podcasts app, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to back up your downloaded podcasts if you want to keep them for future listening.
12. Can I share downloaded podcasts with others?
Yes, you can share downloaded podcasts with others by using the Share feature within the Apple Podcasts app. This allows you to send the podcast episode to your friends via email, messaging apps, or social media platforms.