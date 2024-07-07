How to download podcast from spotify to computer?

If you are an avid podcast listener, you might have wondered how to download your favorite podcasts from Spotify to your computer. While there is no official feature on Spotify to directly download podcasts to your computer, there are a few workarounds that can help you enjoy your favorite podcasts offline. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading podcasts from Spotify to your computer, step by step.
What You’ll Need
To download podcasts from Spotify to your computer, you will need the following:
1. Spotify Desktop App: Install the Spotify desktop app on your computer, which is available for both Windows and Mac.
2. Spotify Premium Account: Make sure you have a Spotify premium account to access all the features, including offline listening.
How to Download Podcasts from Spotify to Your Computer
Now, let’s delve into the steps you need to follow to download podcasts from Spotify to your computer:
1. Open Spotify: Launch the Spotify desktop app on your computer.
2. Browse Podcasts: On the left-hand side of the Spotify interface, click on the “Browse” option.
3. Select the Podcast: In the browsing section, navigate to the “Podcasts” category and browse through the available podcasts.
4. Find the Podcast Episode: Once you find a podcast that interests you, click on it to open the podcast page.
5. Add to Your Library: Click on the “Follow” button to add the podcast to your library. This will ensure that you can access it later.
6. Enable Download: To enable downloading for the selected podcast episode(s), click on the three dots icon next to the episode title.
7. Download Podcast Episodes: From the dropdown menu, select the “Download” option. The podcast episode(s) will start downloading and can be accessed from the “Your Library” section.
8. Access Downloaded Podcasts: To find your downloaded podcasts, go to the “Your Library” section on the left-hand side of the Spotify interface.
9. Activate Offline Mode: To listen to the downloaded podcasts offline, make sure you activate the “Offline Mode” in the Spotify desktop app.
10. Enjoy Offline Listening: You can now listen to your downloaded podcasts anytime, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download podcasts using the Spotify web player?
No, the Spotify web player does not have the option to download podcasts. You need to use the Spotify desktop app for that.
2. How much space do downloaded podcasts occupy?
The space occupied by downloaded podcasts varies depending on the length and audio quality of the episodes. However, you can change the audio quality settings in Spotify to reduce the file size.
3. Can I download podcasts without a Spotify premium account?
No, downloading podcasts on Spotify is only available for premium account holders. Free users can only stream podcasts online.
4. Can I download multiple podcast episodes at once?
Yes, you can download multiple podcast episodes at once by following the same steps outlined above.
5. Can I delete downloaded podcasts after listening to them?
Yes, you can easily delete downloaded podcasts by going to the “Downloads” section within the “Your Library” section on the Spotify app.
6. Can I download podcasts on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download podcasts on your mobile device by following a similar process on the Spotify mobile app.
7. Can I download podcasts on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can download podcasts on a Chromebook by installing the Spotify desktop app from the Google Play Store or using the Linux version of the app.
8. Can I schedule automatic downloads for new podcast episodes?
Currently, Spotify does not offer a feature to schedule automatic downloads for new podcast episodes. You need to manually download them when they become available.
9. Can I download podcasts to an external storage device?
Yes, you can change the download location to an external storage device in the Spotify settings. This allows you to save podcasts directly on an external hard drive or USB.
10. Can I share downloaded podcasts with friends?
Downloaded podcasts are encrypted and can only be played within the Spotify app. However, you can share the podcast link or suggest your friends to listen to it on Spotify.
11. How long do downloaded podcasts stay available?
Downloaded podcasts stay available as long as you remain a Spotify premium subscriber. If you cancel your subscription, you won’t be able to access the downloaded podcasts.
12. Can I download podcasts on a limited internet connection?
Yes, you can download podcasts on a limited internet connection, such as a slow or metered connection. Just make sure you have a stable internet connection during the downloading process.