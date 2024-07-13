How to download photos to computer from Samsung 9 gallary?

Samsung Galaxy S9 is a powerful smartphone that offers stunning camera capabilities. With its high-resolution camera, you can capture breathtaking photos and store them in your device’s gallery. However, you may want to transfer these photos to your computer for various reasons, such as creating backups, editing, or sharing with others. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading photos from your Samsung Galaxy S9 gallery to your computer.
How to download photos to computer from Samsung 9 gallery?
To download photos from your Samsung Galaxy S9 gallery to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your Samsung Galaxy S9 to your computer using the USB cable.
2. On your phone, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel.
3. Tap on the “USB charging this device” notification.
4. Select the “Transfer files” option.
5. On your computer, open a file explorer window and navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer.”
6. Locate your Samsung Galaxy S9 under the “Devices and drives” section.
7. Double-click on your device to open it.
8. Open the “Phone” or “Internal storage” folder.
9. Look for the “DCIM” folder and open it.
10. Inside the “DCIM” folder, you will find another folder named “Camera” or “Pictures” where your photos are stored. Open this folder.
11. Select the photos you want to download to your computer by holding down the Ctrl key on your keyboard and clicking on each photo.
12. Right-click on one of the selected photos and choose the “Copy” option.
13. Navigate to the desired location on your computer where you want to save the photos.
14. Right-click on the desired location and choose the “Paste” option.
15. The selected photos will now be copied from your Samsung Galaxy S9 to your computer.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I use a different USB cable to connect my Samsung Galaxy S9 to my computer?
Yes, you can use a different USB cable as long as it is compatible with your phone.
2. What if I don’t see the “USB charging this device” notification on my Samsung Galaxy S9?
Try unlocking your phone and swiping down from the top of the screen again. If you still don’t see the notification, check your phone’s charging options in the settings and make sure it is set to “File transfer” or “Transfer files.”
3. Are there any other methods to transfer photos from my Samsung Galaxy S9 to my computer?
Yes, you can also transfer photos wirelessly using cloud storage services, such as Google Drive or Samsung Cloud, or by emailing the photos to yourself and downloading them on your computer.
4. Can I transfer all the photos from my Samsung Galaxy S9 to my computer at once?
Yes, you can select all the photos in the “Camera” or “Pictures” folder by pressing Ctrl + A on your keyboard, and then copy and paste them to your computer.
5. Can I transfer photos to a Mac computer from my Samsung Galaxy S9?
Yes, the process is similar. Connect your Samsung Galaxy S9 to your Mac using a USB cable, and then follow the steps mentioned above. Instead of “This PC” or “My Computer,” look for your phone under the “Devices” section in Finder.
6. What if I want to transfer photos to an external hard drive instead of my computer?
Connect your external hard drive to your computer and then choose the desired location on the external hard drive as the destination for the copied photos.
7. Are the original photos removed from my Samsung Galaxy S9 after I copy them to my computer?
No, the original photos remain on your Samsung Galaxy S9 even after you copy them to your computer. It is always a good practice to create backups of your photos and keep them in multiple locations for safety.
8. Can I transfer photos from my Samsung Galaxy S9 to a Windows PC without a USB cable?
Yes, you can transfer photos wirelessly using apps like Samsung Flow, which allows you to connect your phone to your computer even without a USB cable.
9. Are there any limitations on the number or size of photos I can transfer at once?
There are no specific limitations on the number or size of photos you can transfer at once using the method mentioned above. However, transferring a large number of high-resolution photos may take more time.
10. What if I accidentally delete the photos from my Samsung Galaxy S9 after transferring them to my computer?
If you delete the photos from your Samsung Galaxy S9 after transferring them to your computer, they will no longer be accessible from your phone. Therefore, it is essential to create backups or ensure that you have copied the photos safely before deleting them.
11. Can I use the same method to download videos from my Samsung Galaxy S9?
Yes, the same method can be used to download videos from your Samsung Galaxy S9 to your computer. Instead of the “DCIM” folder, you will find the videos in the “Movies” or “Videos” folder.
12. How to organize the photos on my computer after downloading them from my Samsung Galaxy S9?
You can create folders and subfolders on your computer to organize your downloaded photos. This will help you locate specific photos easily and keep your collection well-organized.