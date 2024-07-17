How to download photos from iPhone 6s to Mac computer?

If you own an iPhone 6s and want to transfer your precious photos to your Mac computer, you’re in the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step. By the end, you’ll be able to easily download your iPhone 6s photos to your Mac, ensuring you have a backup and giving you the flexibility to organize, edit, or share them as you please.
Method 1: Using the Photos App
One of the easiest ways to download photos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac is by utilizing the built-in Photos app. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Connect your iPhone 6s to your Mac computer using a USB cable**. Make sure both devices are turned on and unlocked.
2. When prompted on your iPhone, tap “Trust” to allow the connection.
3. **Launch the Photos app on your Mac**. It can be found in the Applications folder or by using Spotlight.
4. In the Photos app, **click on your iPhone’s name** under the “Devices” section in the sidebar.
5. **Select the photos you want to download**. You can choose specific photos by holding down the Command key while clicking on each desired photo, or you can select all of them by pressing Command + A.
6. With your desired photos selected, **click on the “Import Selected” button** at the top right corner, or simply drag and drop the photos onto your desktop or another folder to import them.
Method 2: Using Image Capture
If you prefer a more straightforward approach, you can use the Image Capture application to transfer your iPhone 6s photos to your Mac. This method offers additional options and is equally effective:
1. **Connect your iPhone 6s to your Mac using a USB cable**.
2. **Open the Image Capture application** on your Mac. You can find it in the Applications folder or by using Spotlight.
3. In the Image Capture window, **select your iPhone 6s from the “Devices” list** on the left-hand side.
4. **Choose your desired destination folder** on the Mac where you want to save the downloaded photos.
5. **Select the photos or albums** you wish to transfer to your Mac by clicking on them.
6. Finally, **hit the “Import” button** to start the transfer process.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I select all the photos on my iPhone 6s?
To select all photos on your iPhone 6s, simply press-and-hold one photo, then drag your finger across the screen to continue selecting more photos.
2. Can I delete the photos from my iPhone 6s after downloading them to my Mac?
Yes, once you have successfully downloaded your photos to your Mac, you can safely delete them from your iPhone 6s if you wish.
3. Can I download photos wirelessly from my iPhone 6s to my Mac?
Yes, you can use AirDrop to wirelessly transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac if both devices are compatible.
4. How much space do I need on my Mac to download iPhone 6s photos?
The required space depends on the size and number of photos you want to download. Ensure you have enough free storage on your Mac to accommodate them.
5. Can I transfer Live Photos to my Mac as well?
Yes, both methods mentioned above support the transfer of Live Photos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac.
6. Can I download videos using these methods?
Absolutely! You can use either method to download videos from your iPhone 6s to your Mac as well.
7. Will my photos be organized the same way on my Mac as they are on my iPhone 6s?
The photos you download will retain any albums or organization you have created on your iPhone 6s.
8. What should I do if my Mac doesn’t recognize my iPhone 6s?
Try reconnecting the USB cable, restarting both devices, or updating your Mac’s operating system to diagnose and resolve any connectivity issues.
9. Do I need to install any additional software to download photos from my iPhone 6s?
No, both the Photos app and Image Capture are pre-installed on Mac computers, so you don’t need any additional software.
10. Can I transfer photos from my iPhone 6s to multiple Mac computers?
Yes, you can transfer photos from your iPhone 6s to any compatible Mac computer using these methods.
11. Are my photos safe during the transfer process?
Yes, the transfer process is designed to be safe. However, it is always advisable to create regular backups of your photos to ensure their safety.
12. Can I select multiple albums to download at once?
Unfortunately, the methods mentioned above require you to select photos or albums individually. There is currently no option to select multiple albums simultaneously.