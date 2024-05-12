How to download photos from icloud.com to computer?

If you store your photos on iCloud, you might want to download them to your computer for various reasons such as creating backups, organizing your images, or editing them with desktop photo editing software. Fortunately, transferring your favorite memories from iCloud.com to your computer is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to download photos from iCloud.com to your computer.
Step 1: Open iCloud.com
To begin, open your preferred web browser and visit iCloud.com. Ensure that you are using a computer instead of a mobile device, as this method specifically focuses on downloading photos to a computer.
Step 2: Sign in to iCloud
Sign in to your iCloud account using your Apple ID and password. Make sure you use the same Apple ID that is linked to the iCloud account where your photos are stored.
Step 3: Access Photos
After logging in, you will be directed to the iCloud dashboard. Locate and click on the “Photos” icon. This will open the iCloud Photos library.
Step 4: Select Photos
Inside the Photos library, locate the album or folder containing the photos you wish to download. You can browse through various albums, including the main “All Photos” album and any custom albums you have created. Click on the desired album to open it.
Step 5: Download Photos
Once you have opened the desired album, you will see a collection of thumbnail images. To select multiple photos, hold down the Shift key (on Windows) or the Command key (on Mac) while clicking on the photos you want to download. Alternatively, you can click on the first photo, hold down the Shift key (Windows) or Command key (Mac), and then click on the last photo to select a range of photos.
How can I download all photos from iCloud.com at once?
To download all the photos from iCloud.com at once, click on the first photo, hold down the Shift key (Windows) or Command key (Mac), and then scroll to the bottom of the album/folder while continuing to hold the key. Click on the last photo to select all the photos in between. This will ensure that all photos are selected for download.
Can I download videos using the same method?
Yes, the same method applies to downloading videos from iCloud.com. Simply select the videos you want to download along with the photos, and they will be saved to your computer as well.
What file format will the downloaded photos be in?
The photos downloaded from iCloud.com will be in the same format as they were uploaded. Typically, this will be JPG for images and MOV or MP4 for videos.
Can I download Live Photos from iCloud.com?
Yes, you can download Live Photos from iCloud.com. When downloaded to your computer, Live Photos will retain their original format and functionality.
How long does the download process take?
The time taken to download photos from iCloud.com depends on various factors, such as the number and size of the photos, as well as your internet connection speed. Larger downloads may require more time.
Can I download photos from shared albums on iCloud.com?
Yes, you can download photos from shared albums on iCloud.com. When you open the shared album, follow the same steps to select and download the desired photos to your computer.
Are there any limitations on the number of photos I can download?
There is no specific limit on the number of photos you can download from iCloud.com. However, keep in mind that large downloads might take longer and consume more storage space on your computer.
Can I organize the downloaded photos into separate folders on my computer?
Yes, you can easily organize the downloaded photos into separate folders on your computer. Once the photos are downloaded, you can create new folders and move the photos into them.
Can I access and download deleted photos from iCloud.com?
If you have previously deleted photos from iCloud and they are still within the retention period, you can access and download them from the “Recently Deleted” album on iCloud.com.
What should I do if the download process fails?
If the download process fails, check your internet connection and try again. If the issue persists, you can try using a different web browser or contact Apple Support for further assistance.
Is it necessary to keep photos stored on iCloud after downloading them to my computer?
No, it is not necessary to keep the photos stored on iCloud after downloading them to your computer. As long as you have successfully downloaded the photos to your desired location, you can choose to remove them from iCloud to free up storage.