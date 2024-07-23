How to download photos from Google+ photos to computer?

Google+ Photos was a popular platform that allowed users to store and share their photos online. While Google has discontinued the Google+ social network, many users still have their precious memories stored on Google+ Photos. If you’re wondering how to download photos from Google+ Photos to your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through a step-by-step process to help you retrieve your photos and save them locally.
The Step-by-Step Guide:
Downloading your cherished photos from Google+ Photos to your computer is a fairly simple process. Just follow the steps below:
1. Access your Google+ Photos: Open a web browser on your computer and log in to your Google account. Then, go to the Google+ website and navigate to the Photos section.
2. Select the photos: Browse through your albums and select the photos you want to download. You can choose multiple photos by holding down the Ctrl (or Command) key, or select all photos in an album by clicking the three-dot menu and choosing “Select all.”
3. Download the photos: Once you have made your selection, click on the three-dot menu and choose “Download.” A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the download. Click on “Download” again, and the selected photos will be downloaded to your computer as a ZIP file.
4. Extract the ZIP file: Find the downloaded ZIP file on your computer and extract its contents. This will create a folder containing all the photos you selected for download.
5. Organize your photos: Now that you have your photos on your computer, you can organize them into folders or transfer them to an external storage device for safekeeping.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded your photos from Google+ Photos to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download all my photos from Google+ Photos at once?
Yes, you can easily download all your Google+ Photos by selecting the entire album and choosing the download option.
2. What file format will the downloaded photos be in?
The downloaded photos will retain their original file format, whether it’s JPEG, PNG, or any other supported format.
3. Can I download my photos in high resolution?
Yes, the downloaded photos will be in their original resolution, provided you uploaded them in high resolution to Google+ Photos.
4. How long will it take to download my photos?
The time it takes to download your photos depends on the size and number of photos you selected. Larger files or a larger number of photos may take longer to download.
5. Can I download other people’s photos from Google+ Photos?
No, you can only download the photos that are associated with your Google account.
6. What if I accidentally delete a downloaded photo?
Make sure to create backups of your downloaded photos to prevent accidental loss. If you accidentally delete a photo, you can retrieve it from the Recycle Bin (Windows) or Trash (Mac) within a certain time frame.
7. Can I download my Google+ Photos directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, during the extraction process, you can choose the location where you want to save the photos, including an external hard drive.
8. Are there any size limitations for downloading photos from Google+ Photos?
There are no specific size limitations for downloading photos from Google+ Photos. However, make sure you have sufficient storage space on your computer to accommodate the downloaded files.
9. Can I download photos from Google+ Photos using a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can access Google+ Photos using a mobile web browser or install the Google Photos app to download your photos to a mobile device.
10. What if my Google+ Photos account is disabled?
If your Google+ Photos account is disabled, you may still be able to recover your photos by contacting Google support.
11. Can I download my Google+ Photos using a different web browser?
Yes, you can use any web browser to access Google+ Photos and download your photos.
12. What should I do with my Google+ Photos after downloading them?
After downloading your photos, it’s a good idea to keep multiple backups in different locations, such as external hard drives, cloud storage, or even physical prints, to ensure the long-term preservation of your precious memories.
Now that you have the knowledge, go ahead and retrieve those invaluable moments captured in your Google+ Photos, and preserve them for years to come!