How to download photos from computer to iPhone 7 plus?

If you have recently purchased an iPhone 7 Plus or find yourself in a situation where you need to transfer photos from your computer to your device, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading photos from your computer to your iPhone 7 Plus. Let’s get started!
The Step-by-Step Guide
To download photos from your computer to your iPhone 7 Plus, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Connect your iPhone 7 Plus to your computer
Using the appropriate USB cable, connect your iPhone 7 Plus to your computer. Ensure that your device is unlocked and that you trust the computer you are connecting to.
Step 2: Open iTunes (if not opened automatically)
Once your iPhone is connected, iTunes should open automatically. If it doesn’t, launch iTunes manually.
Step 3: Select your iPhone in iTunes
In the iTunes window, you will find your device icon in the upper-left corner. Click on it to select your iPhone 7 Plus.
Step 4: Access the Photos tab
Once your iPhone is selected, click on the “Photos” tab located on the left-hand side of the iTunes window.
Step 5: Enable photo syncing
To enable photo syncing, check the box labeled “Sync Photos” or “Copy photos from” (depending on your iTunes version). Choose the folder you want to sync photos from or select a specific application such as iPhoto or Aperture.
Step 6: Choose folders or albums to sync
Select the folders or albums from your computer that you want to transfer to your iPhone 7 Plus. You can choose to sync all folders or select individual ones based on your preference.
Step 7: Apply changes and start syncing
After selecting the desired folders or albums, click on the “Apply” or “Sync” button located at the bottom-right corner of the iTunes window. This will begin the process of transferring photos from your computer to your iPhone 7 Plus.
Step 8: Wait for the synchronization
Be patient while iTunes transfers the photos to your iPhone. The time required may vary depending on the size of the files and the speed of your computer.
Step 9: Eject your iPhone
Once the synchronization is complete, you will see a message indicating that the process is finished. Safely disconnect your iPhone 7 Plus from your computer by either selecting the eject icon beside your device in iTunes or safely removing the USB cable.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use iCloud to transfer photos from my computer to my iPhone 7 Plus?
No, iCloud is primarily used for syncing photos across multiple Apple devices. It doesn’t allow you to transfer photos directly from your computer to your iPhone.
2. How can I transfer photos wirelessly without iTunes?
You can use third-party apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, or AirDrop to wirelessly transfer photos from your computer to your iPhone 7 Plus.
3. Will syncing photos erase the existing photos on my iPhone 7 Plus?
No, syncing photos will not erase any existing photos on your iPhone. It will only add the selected photos from your computer to your device.
4. Can I transfer photos from a Mac or a PC?
Yes, you can transfer photos from both Mac and PC using iTunes. However, the steps might slightly differ depending on the operating system.
5. How do I check if my computer trusts my iPhone?
When you connect your iPhone to your computer, a prompt usually appears on your iPhone screen asking if you trust the connected computer. Tap “Trust” to establish the connection.
6. Can I transfer photos from multiple computers to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer photos from multiple computers to your iPhone 7 Plus. However, each computer must be trusted by your device before transferring photos.
7. Do I need to download any special software?
No, you don’t need any special software. iTunes, which is available for both Mac and PC, is sufficient to transfer photos from your computer to your iPhone.
8. Can I transfer photos directly from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can transfer photos directly from an external hard drive to your iPhone 7 Plus by selecting the appropriate folder or album during the syncing process in iTunes.
9. Do I need an internet connection to transfer photos?
No, an internet connection is not required to transfer photos from your computer to your iPhone using iTunes. The transfer process occurs solely through the USB connection.
10. Can I transfer photos in RAW format?
Yes, you can transfer photos in RAW format from your computer to your iPhone 7 Plus, provided that your iPhone supports the specific RAW file format.
11. What if iTunes doesn’t open automatically when I connect my iPhone?
In case iTunes doesn’t open automatically, try launching iTunes manually. If the issue persists, check your iTunes settings or restart your computer.
12. Can I choose to transfer only selected photos instead of entire folders?
Yes, during the syncing process in iTunes, you can choose to transfer only selected photos by selecting specific folders or albums from your computer.