How to download pdfs from computer to Google drive?

If you’re looking to transfer your PDF documents from your computer to Google Drive, you’re in luck! In this article, we’ll guide you step by step on how to accomplish this task effortlessly. So, let’s get started!
Step-by-Step Guide
1. Step 1: Open Google Drive
Visit Google Drive by typing “drive.google.com” into your web browser. Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.
2. Step 2: Create a New Folder (Optional)
If you want to organize your PDFs into a specific folder, create a new folder by clicking on the “New” button and selecting “Folder.” Give your folder a name and click “Create.”
3. Step 3: Upload Files
To upload your PDFs, simply drag and drop them from your computer’s file explorer into Google Drive. Alternatively, click on the “+ New” button and select “File upload” to browse and select the PDFs from your computer.
4. Step 4: (Optional) Move PDFs to a Folder
If you created a folder in Step 2, you can now move your PDFs to that folder for better organization. Simply select the PDF files you uploaded, right-click, choose “Move to,” and select the desired folder.
5. Step 5: Access Your PDFs
Your PDFs are now saved and accessible in Google Drive. You can view and manage these files by clicking on the “My Drive” button on the left-hand side of the screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I download PDFs from my computer to Google Drive?
Simply drag and drop the PDF files from your computer’s file explorer into Google Drive, or click on the “+ New” button and choose “File upload” to select the PDFs.
2. Can I create a folder in Google Drive to store my PDFs?
Yes, you can create a new folder by clicking on the “New” button and selecting “Folder” in Google Drive.
3. Do I need a Google account to upload PDFs to Google Drive?
Yes, you need to sign in with your Google account to access and upload files to Google Drive.
4. Can I move my PDFs to a specific folder within Google Drive?
Yes, after uploading your PDFs, you can select them, right-click, choose “Move to,” and select the desired folder in Google Drive.
5. Is Google Drive accessible from any device?
Yes, you can access Google Drive from your computer, smartphone, or tablet by visiting “drive.google.com” in a web browser, or by using the Google Drive app.
6. Can I edit my PDFs in Google Drive?
While Google Drive offers various editing features, direct editing of PDFs might be limited. However, you can use third-party extensions or convert them to Google Docs format for easier editing.
7. Can I share my PDFs stored in Google Drive with others?
Yes, you can easily share PDFs by selecting the file, right-clicking, and choosing “Share.” You can then provide the recipients’ email addresses or generate a shareable link.
8. Are my PDFs safe and secure in Google Drive?
Google Drive employs strong security measures to protect your files. However, it is always recommended to use appropriate privacy settings and avoid sharing sensitive information publicly.
9. How much storage space do I get in Google Drive?
Google provides 15GB of free storage to every user. Beyond that, you may need to upgrade to higher storage plans.
10. Can I organize my PDFs into subfolders in Google Drive?
Yes, you can create subfolders within existing folders in Google Drive to further organize your PDF files.
11. Can I search for specific PDFs in Google Drive?
Absolutely! Google Drive has a powerful search function that allows you to find PDFs by typing in keywords, file names, or other relevant details in the search bar.
12. Can I download my PDFs back to my computer from Google Drive?
Yes, you can easily download your PDFs from Google Drive back to your computer. Right-click on the file, choose “Download,” and select the location where you want to save the file.