**How to download PBS video to my computer?**
If you’re a fan of PBS shows and desire to download their videos to watch on your computer offline, you’re in luck! While PBS does not offer a direct download feature for their content, there are a few methods you can try to save PBS videos to your computer. In this article, we will explore some effective ways to download PBS videos for your viewing pleasure.
1. Can I download PBS videos using the PBS website?
No, PBS does not provide an option to download videos directly from their website. You can only stream PBS videos online.
2. Is it legal to download PBS videos?
Downloading PBS videos for personal use is generally considered legal. However, distributing or sharing downloaded PBS videos without permission is against copyright laws.
3. Are there any third-party programs to download PBS videos?
Yes, there are several third-party programs available that enable you to download PBS videos. Some popular options include Video DownloadHelper, 4K Video Downloader, and Movavi Screen Recorder.
4. How do I use Video DownloadHelper to download PBS videos?
To use Video DownloadHelper, install the browser extension and navigate to the PBS video you wish to download. Click on the DownloadHelper icon, select the appropriate video quality, and the download will begin.
5. Can I use 4K Video Downloader to save PBS videos?
Yes, 4K Video Downloader works well for saving PBS videos. Simply copy the URL of the PBS video, open 4K Video Downloader, click on ‘Paste Link,’ choose your preferred video quality, and then click ‘Download.’
6. Is it possible to download PBS videos using Movavi Screen Recorder?
Yes, you can use Movavi Screen Recorder to download PBS videos. Begin by launching the program, selecting the ‘Record Screen’ option, playing the PBS video you want to save while recording it, and finally, saving the recorded video to your computer.
7. How can I download PBS videos on a Mac?
If you’re using a Mac, you can use web browser extensions like Video DownloadHelper or standalone applications like Movavi Screen Recorder to download PBS videos.
8. Are there any video downloaders for mobile devices?
Yes, there are several video downloader apps available for mobile devices, such as TubeMate for Android and Documents by Readdle for iOS, that can be used to download PBS videos.
9. Can I use online video downloaders to download PBS videos?
Yes, there are several online video downloaders, like SaveFrom.net and Video Grabber, that allow you to download PBS videos by pasting the video URL into their respective websites.
10. How can I transfer downloaded PBS videos to other devices?
After downloading PBS videos to your computer, you can transfer them to other devices using USB cables, cloud storage services like Google Drive or Dropbox, or by sharing them over a local network.
11. How do I find the URL of a PBS video?
To find the URL of a PBS video, visit the PBS website, search for the desired video, right-click on the video player, select ‘Copy video URL,’ and then paste the URL into your video downloader.
12. Are there any alternatives to downloading PBS videos?
If downloading PBS videos seems too complicated, you can explore the PBS website for the show you’re interested in and check if they offer an option to stream full episodes or clips for free. Additionally, some PBS shows may be available on streaming platforms like YouTube or Hulu.