How to download outlook mailbox to computer?

The Outlook mailbox is a repository for all your emails, contacts, calendars, and other important data. Accessing this data on your computer can be convenient, especially when you need to work offline or migrate your email to another platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading your Outlook mailbox to your computer.
Step 1: Prepare your Outlook mailbox for download
Before you can download your Outlook mailbox to your computer, you need to ensure that your account is properly configured to enable offline access. Follow these steps to prepare your account:
1. Open Outlook on your computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab at the top left corner of the window.
3. Select “Options” from the drop-down menu.
4. In the “Options” window, click on “Advanced”.
5. Under the “Offline” section, check the box next to “Use Cached Exchange Mode”.
6. Adjust the slider to determine the amount of mailbox data you want to keep offline.
7. Click on “OK” to save the changes.
Step 2: Download your Outlook mailbox
Once you have prepared your Outlook mailbox for download, you can proceed with the following steps to save it to your computer:
1. Launch Outlook on your computer.
2. Click on the “File” tab at the top left corner.
3. Select “Open & Export” from the options on the left-hand side.
4. Choose “Import/Export” from the list.
5. In the “Import and Export Wizard” window, select “Export to a file” and click “Next”.
6. Choose “Outlook Data File (.pst)” and click “Next”.
7. Select the mailbox folder you want to download. You can choose the entire mailbox or specific folders.
8. Specify the location where you want to save the exported file on your computer.
9. Click “Finish” to start the exporting process.
FAQs
1. Can I download my entire Outlook mailbox to my computer?
Yes, you can download the entire Outlook mailbox or select specific folders to export to your computer.
2. How long does the exporting process take?
The time taken to export your Outlook mailbox depends on the size of the mailbox and your computer’s performance.
3. Can I access the exported mailbox without Outlook?
Yes, you can import the exported mailbox file (.pst) into other email client applications like Thunderbird or import it back into Outlook on another computer.
4. Can I schedule automatic exports of my Outlook mailbox?
No, Outlook does not provide a built-in feature to schedule automatic exports. You will need to manually perform the export process.
5. What if I want to import the exported mailbox back into Outlook?
You can import the exported mailbox file (.pst) back into Outlook by selecting the “Import from another program or file” option in the “Import and Export Wizard”.
6. Can I download my Outlook mailbox to multiple computers?
Yes, you can export your Outlook mailbox to multiple computers by performing the export process on each computer.
7. How often should I download my Outlook mailbox to my computer?
The frequency of downloading your Outlook mailbox depends on your needs. If you frequently work offline or want to create backups, you can download it regularly.
8. Does downloading the Outlook mailbox affect my online access to emails?
No, downloading your Outlook mailbox does not affect your online access to emails. It only creates a local copy on your computer.
9. Can I download my Outlook mailbox on a Mac computer?
Yes, the process of downloading your Outlook mailbox to a computer is the same for both Windows and Mac systems.
10. What happens if there is a connectivity issue during the exporting process?
In case of a connectivity issue, the exporting process may be interrupted. It is recommended to ensure a stable network connection while exporting your mailbox.
11. Can I continue to access my Outlook mailbox while it is being exported?
Yes, you can continue to use Outlook and access your mailbox while the exporting process is taking place in the background.
12. Can I export my Outlook mailbox to a network drive or an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose any location on your computer, including a network drive or an external hard drive, to save the exported Outlook mailbox file.